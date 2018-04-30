Afghanistan: Kabul News journalist Abdul Manan Arghand shot dead on way to work

Despite state-sponsored repression and social stigma, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the Middle East and North Africa are finding ways to speak out. They are telling their stories, building alliances, networking across borders, developing national and regional movements, and finding creative ways to combat homophobia and transphobia.

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms (MADA) documented during March 2018 a total of 46 violations against media freedom in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

In view of the examination of Guatemala before the Human Rights Committee in March 2018, the Centre for Informative Reports on Guatemala (CERIGUA), with the support of IFEX and the International Network for Human Rights (RIDH), produced an alternative report on the aforementioned issues covering the time- period between 2012 and February 2018, the month in which this report was completed.

￼Challenges for Independent Media 2017 Cambodia's facade of media freedom collapsed in 2017. Authorities shut- tered 32 radio stations carrying opposition, U.S.-funded or independent content,1 hit often-critical media outlets with tax investigations that closed down newsrooms, and threatened and arrested journalists for “incitement” and “espionage” amid heated rhetoric that claimed foreign agents were attempting to topple the government. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media (CCIM)

Women's rights: Forbidden subject Covering women’s issues does not come without danger. A female editor was murdered for denouncing a sexist policy. A reporter was imprisoned for interviewing a rape victim. A woman reporter was physically attacked for defending access to tampons, while a female blogger was threatened online for criticizing a video game. For International Women’s Day, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) wants to turn the spotlight on violence against journalists covering these issues. This report does not address the status of women journalists, equal employment of women in journalism or sexist (or non-sexist) attitudes in the media. These issues have been widely covered and debated elsewhere. This report focuses specifically on threats and violence against both men and women reporters covering women’s rights. Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Nepali media facing alarmingly hostile atmosphere Freedom Forum recorded a total of 66 press freedom violations during this passing year 2017, which is a sharp rise compared to the previous year, 2016. Only 25 incidents were recorded in 2016. Freedom Forum

A crime outside coverage: Report monitoring grave violations in supressing Al Duraz peaceful assembly in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Free Expression Newsletter, April-June 2017: Anti-Press Incidents Decline; Policy Environment Still Regressive According to Freedom Forum, anti-press incidents have declined in Nepal since April 2017 but the policy environment is still regressive. Freedom Forum

Report on violations of freedom of expression and opinion during the first round of local elections Freedom Forum monitored FoE during the elections as it concerns citizens' freedom of expression through the ballot box. Therefore, any action creating an unfavourable atmosphere for the elections is also a violation of freedom of expression. Freedom Forum

Press freedom shows slight improvement, but remains abysmally low A recent HKJA survey indicates a slight rise in the Hong Kong Press Freedom Index after two consecutive years of decline. Journalists on the ground believe that the situation has worsened in 2016, compared to the year before. HKJA chairperson Sham Yee-lan explained that the slight increase in the Press Freedom Index was likely to be related to the emergence of online media, which has led to some diversity in the industry. Hong Kong Journalists Association

Track, capture, kill: Inside communications surveillance and counterterrorism in Kenya This investigation focuses on the techniques, tools and culture of Kenyan police and intelligence agencies’ communications surveillance practices. Privacy International

Online harassment of journalists in Hungary: Forms, coping mechanisms and consequences for press freedom This report presents the findings of a three-month study focused on mapping, observing and analysing online harassment of journalists in Hungary. The study aimed to identify the types of harassment journalists are subject to, which journalists are typically harassed, who the harassers are, and how journalists cope with harassment. International Press Institute (IPI)

Libertades de resistencia. Libertad de expresión y derecho a la información en México 2016 Cuando hablamos de libertades en este in- forme no nos referimos solamente a valo- res abstractos que por lo general se nos ha dicho que debemos defender. Más bien, lo que narramos son historias de trabajo que se desenvuelven en el día a día y que están resistiendo a esas condiciones permanentes de marginación, opacidad y agresión. ARTICLE 19

The Battle for China's Spirit Religious Revival, Repression, and Resistance under Xi Jinping Combining both violent and nonviolent methods, the Communist Party's policies are designed to curb the rapid growth of religious communities and eliminate certain beliefs and practices, while also harnessing aspects of religion that could serve the regime's political and economic interests. Freedom House

Annual Report: Bahrain 2016 A series of repressive attacks against rights and human rights defenders Bahrain Center for Human Rights

Pakistan HRW Report: Events of 2016 Many journalists increasingly practice self-censorship, fearing retribution from security forces, military intelligence, and militant groups. Media outlets in 2016 remained under pressure to avoid reporting on or criticising human rights violations in counterterrorism operations. The Taliban and other armed groups threatened media outlets and targeted journalists and activists for their work. Human Rights Watch

China HRW Report: Events of 2016 Chinese authorities' enforced disappearance of critics from Hong Kong and other countries in 2016 garnered headlines globally. Beijing's decision to interfere in a politically charged court case in Hong Kong in November undermined judicial independence and the territory's autonomy. In the ethnic minority regions of Xinjiang and Tibet, Beijing continued its highly repressive rule, curtailing political activity and many peaceful expressions of ethnic and religious identity. Human Rights Watch

Bangladesh HRW Report: Events of 2016 Bangladesh witnessed a spate of violent attacks against secular bloggers, academics, gay rights activists, foreigners, and members of religious minorities in 2016. Several laws were proposed during the year to increase restrictions on freedom of expression. Human Rights Watch

Afghanistan HRW Report: Events of 2016 2016 was the bloodiest year for journalists since 2001; 12 were killed in the first nine months of the year. Access to information has yet to be implemented satisfactorily. Human Rights Watch

Annual Media Report 2016 Freedom Forum observed a relatively peaceful atmosphere for the media this year (2016) with a significant decline in the number of press freedom violations. FF recorded only 25 incidents of press freedom violations during 2016 versus 83 in 2015. Freedom Forum

2016 Report on Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists in Pakistan: Justice delayed AND justice denied Pakistan is among the countries that do not properly investigate and prosecute crimes against media professionals. Because of the near absolute level of impunity, most of the people who attack, injure or even murder media journalists in Pakistan remain free. Pakistan Press Foundation

Discrimination against transgender women in Cambodia's urban centres This research report documents human rights issues faced by transgender women in Cambodia's urban centres, and recommends actions to secure their rights to equality, dignity, health and security. Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR)

Democracy Under Threat 2016: Fulfilling the Promise of the Paris Agreements, 25 Years On 2016 is a highly significant year for Cambodian democracy. Looking back, 2016 marks 25 years since the conclusion of the Paris Peace Agreements (the “Paris Agreements”), which brought an end to 20 years of conflict in the Kingdom of Cambodia (“Cambodia”) and laid the framework for a political settlement based on human rights and liberal democracy; looking forward, 2016 marks the unofficial start of the lead‐up to the local and national elections in 2017 and 2018, respectively, as political actors across the spectrum begin to position themselves. Cambodian Center for Human Rights