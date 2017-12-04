Silencing 'secrets' in Guinea, information vs HIV, #FreeMartha and goodbye Mugabe: November in Africa



Quashing rebellions and silencing secrets

The Guinean government spent a good part of November repressing free expression.



Speaking at the International Union of the Francophone Press meeting in Conakry, Guinea on 25 November 2017, President Alpha Condé described a national teachers' strike as "a rebellion", according to The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).



Condé then added that if media outlets report statements made by Aboubacar Soumah - a teachers' union leader who called for the strike - they would be considered "accomplices" and taken off the air.



The MFWA has expressed concern over Condé's threat, describing it as "a frontal attack on press freedom."



The organisation has good reason to be worried.



On 2 November 2017, Guinea's media regulator - the Haute autorité de la Communication (HAC) - suspended Radio Espace and its country affiliates for seven days, following on-air comments made by journalist Moussa Moise Sylla.



Sylla had said that Guinea's military garrisons are crumbling, and urged authorities to provide psychological care to soldiers who had returned home from peacekeeping missions.



The HAC said that his comments were "liable to undermine national security, the morale of the armed forces and public order.”



Sylla was subsequently charged with "divulging military secrets." He is scheduled to appear in court on 25 December.



The MFWA has denounced the charge, noting that the journalist's observations are "valid for military institutions in much of Africa, and cannot, therefore, be a security-threatening revelation as the public prosecutor is claiming."



Reporters without Borders (RSF) secretary-general Christophe Deloire has been equally vocal about Condé's recent treatment of the press.

RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire (far left) and Jean Kouchner, president of the Francophone Press Union (right) met with Guinean president Alpha Condé on 25 November 2017 Reporters without Borders

At the International Union of the Francophone Press meeting on 25 November, Deloire said: "Mr. President, we appeal to you today in a constructive spirit not to make comments amounting to intimidation, which don't constitute a policy." Deloire added "As an African proverb might say, you don't burn the savannah because there are weeds. Quality journalism is a legitimate aspiration, but the media should not be undermined in an attempt to achieve it."



Preventing paediatric HIV through access to information

Irene Nkosi believes that access to information can save lives. And she's right.



Through her work with mothers2mothers (m2m) in South Africa, Nkosi supports HIV-positive pregnant women in obtaining information and resources to help them sure their children are born HIV-negative.

South African activist Irene Nkosi was recently featured as one of People Magazine's "25 Women Changing the World" mothers2mothers

The cause is near and dear to her heart; Nkosi found out she was HIV-positive in her teens, while she was pregnant with her second child. The stigma she faced from her family was fierce. "After I told my family, they started to treat me like a dog," Nkosi told IOL. "I built a 'doghouse' outside the main house for [myself] so that I do not infect anyone."



But Nkosi's life changed in 2008 when she was referred to m2m, and found out she was not alone. She then began to work with the organisation as a Mother Mentor - a frontline worker who provides essential health education and support to women on how they can protect their babies from HIV infection.



On 2 November 2017, People magazine recognised Nkosi as one of "25 Women Changing the World." The Pretoria-based activist was featured alongside well-known celebrities such as wildlife activist Jane Goodall and singer Demi Lovato.



"When I now talk to other HIV-positive pregnant women, I'm talking about something I've gone through, not something I've read about in a book," Nkosi told Huffington Post South Africa. She said that education about mother-to-child HIV transmission is necessary because "many women in our communities are still not fully informed."



Martha vs. Mugabe

On 21 November, the globe watched in awe as the world's oldest president resigned.



Members of Parliament danced, citizens paraded through the streets and the sounds of cars honking could be heard all through Harare, Zimbabwe.



Robert Mugabe - infamous for a 37-year rule marked by high poverty rates, corruption, and repression - was finally stepping down.



But for some Zimbabweans the celebrations had an ominous undertone to them, as they continued to grapple with the legacy of censorship left behind by the Mugabe era.



Just three weeks before Mugabe's resignation, 25-year-old US citizen Martha O'Donovan was detained in Harare on charges of subversion and undermining authority. The charges - which could lead to over 20 years in prison - were brought forth after O'Donovan was accused of tweeting that Mugabe was "a selfish and sick man." The tweet was allegedly accompanied by an image of Mugabe with a catheter, Al Jazeera reports.



O'Donovan - who works as a program associate for satirical online channel Magamba TV - has called the charges "baseless and malicious." Her arrest spurred international outcry, and prompted the hashtags #FreeMartha and #ArrestUsAll.



The media activist was granted bail from the the maximum-security Chikurubi prison on 9 November, but the charges against her remain.



On the day of O'Donovan's release, Amnesty International Zimbabwe's Executive Director, Cousin Ziala stated: "While we welcome the decision to release her, the absurd charges against Martha O'Donovan clearly don't stand up to scrutiny and must be dropped. We fear she will not be the last to be swept up in the clampdown on social media platforms.



O'Donovan's detention comes less than a month after former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa was commissioned to lead the Ministry of Cyber Security, Threat Detection, and Mitigation, who Zimbabweans soon began referring to as the "Minister of WhatsApp."



In October, the Media Institute of Southern Africa-Zimbabwe said that Minister Chinamasa's threats to tighten control over social media had "chilling effects on the use of social media by the citizenry."

US citizen Martha O'Donovan is released on bail at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, Zimbabwe, 10 November 2017 REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo



Ugandan government represses "Red Pepper"

"Charging journalists with endangering security because of an article? Sending anti-terrorist police to a newspaper? What is the Museveni government afraid of?" These are just some of the questions that RSF had about the Ugandan government's recent clampdown on Red Pepper newspaper.



On 21 November, eight senior employees of the popular tabloid paper were arrested as police conducted an anti-terrorist raid on their offices in Kampala.



The arrests were prompted by a Red Pepper article published the day before, which claimed that Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni was plotting against Rwandan president Paul Kagame.



Five of Red Pepper's directors and three of its editors were taken to Nalufenya Detention Centre. A week later, the Buganda Road Court charged them with seven counts, including publication of information prejudicial to national security, libel and offensive communication.



Human Rights Network for Journalists -Uganda has condemned the charges and arrests. On 27 November, HRNJ-Uganda National Coordinator Robert Ssempala stated: "We believe that the decision by court to deny the suspects bail after a week-long detention at Nalufenya was subjecting them to further […] abuse. We call on the State to let work resume at the Red Pepper as the court case is going on."



The editors and directors are due to appear in court on 5 December.



Media excellence in West Africa, a win for FOI, and #FreeNseRamon

Media Rights Agenda-Nigeria (MRA) celebrated a legal victory this month that has been lauded as a "victory for transparency" by Premium Times newspaper. On 28 November, a Lagos High Court ruled that Nigeria's Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011, "is applicable to the Government of Lagos State and does not require 'domestication' by the State to have effect."



The ruling came as a result of a suit launched by MRA against the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Lagos State Government over its failure to disclose records and information requested under the FOI Act.

Victory for transparency as court rules FOI law applicable to Lagos govt https://t.co/Z4Wo5eX1ti pic.twitter.com/FiGrIyM7y9 — Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) November 29, 2017



Fighting impunity in The Gambia, DRC and Nigeria

Major strides against injustice in The Gambia were made last month as free expression defenders around the globe commemorated the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.



According to the MFWA, two senior government officials revealed that the Gambian government will comply with the rulings of the ECOWAS Court in the cases of murdered editor Deyda Hydara, disappeared reporter Chief Ebrima Manneh and tortured journalist Musa Saidykhan.



The parents of disappeared reporter Chief Ebrima Manneh (seated) are photographed with the MFWA and GPU's mediation team MFWA/GPU