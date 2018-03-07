Roller coaster ride around the region: Releases, abductions, shutdowns and awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

The general trend over the past 10 years has been bleak, with an overall negative trajectory for press freedom. The major turning point was the election of Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and President of China in 2013.

Pakistan has been slow to recognize that violence, threats and harassment faced online by journalists reflects the violence they are exposed to offline. A nationwide survey of working journalists was conducted to ascertain their level of digital insecurity, to record their experiences and the protections they desired from the journalist community, their media organizations, and the government.

Women's rights online: Issues in Ghana Although the internet has the potential to bridge the gender equality gap, it is still a hugely unexplored terrain or many Ghanaian women because of issues of access, affordability and knowhow. Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Internet Landscape of Pakistan 2017 Internet Landscape of Pakistan is an indigenous effort to regularly monitor and document the ongoing trends and challenges that impact digital and human rights in the country. This is the third edition in the series. Bytes for All (B4A)

Faking news: Fraudulent news and the fight for truth The report examines the rise of fraudulent news, defined here as demonstrably false information that is being presented as a factual news report with the intention to deceive the public, and the related erosion of public faith in traditional journalism. The report identifies proposed solutions at the intersection of technology, journalism, and civil society to empower news consumers with better skills and tools to help them process the torrents of information they see online. PEN American Center

Building Trust: Toward a Legal Framework that Protects Personal Data in Lebanon The lack of a comprehensive legal framework for privacy rights and data protection in Lebanon has led to the adoption of illegal mass surveillance programs and to the violation of individual and collective privacy without repercussions Social Media Exchange (SMEX)

The West Africa Internet Rights Monitor: Monitoring Report for April-June 2017 MFWA has identified lack of effective internet-specific legal frameworks, inadequate infrastructure and high cost of data as major challenges in the internet sector in West Africa. Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Free Basics in Real Life Six case studies on Facebook's internet "On Ramp" initiative from Africa, Asia and Latin America Global Voices Advox

Online and On All Fronts: Russia's Assault on Freedom of Expression Since 2012, the Russian authorities have intensified a crackdown on freedom of expression, selectively casting certain kinds of criticism of the government as threats to state security and public stability and introducing significant restrictions to online expression and invasive surveillance of online activity. Human Rights Watch

Online censorship for political reasons In this report we take a closer look on how a traditionally safe space for free speech and expression was transformed into a space of unregulated arbitrary legal practices. We also examine the effect that the ever-changing political objectives, affiliations and temporal objectives all have on the frequency and severity of online political censorship cases. MARCH

Our digital future: A crowdsourced agenda for free expression Internet users from across the globe have come together to create a crowdsourced vision for free expression online. Over 300,000 people from 155 countries worldwide helped shape our roadmap for a Digital Future that includes us all. OpenMedia

Press freedom shows slight improvement, but remains abysmally low A recent HKJA survey indicates a slight rise in the Hong Kong Press Freedom Index after two consecutive years of decline. Journalists on the ground believe that the situation has worsened in 2016, compared to the year before. HKJA chairperson Sham Yee-lan explained that the slight increase in the Press Freedom Index was likely to be related to the emergence of online media, which has led to some diversity in the industry. Hong Kong Journalists Association

Track, capture, kill: Inside communications surveillance and counterterrorism in Kenya This investigation focuses on the techniques, tools and culture of Kenyan police and intelligence agencies’ communications surveillance practices. Privacy International

Digital Privacy at the U.S. Border: Protecting the Data On Your Devices and In the Cloud Electronic Frontier Foundation

Online harassment of journalists in Hungary: Forms, coping mechanisms and consequences for press freedom This report presents the findings of a three-month study focused on mapping, observing and analysing online harassment of journalists in Hungary. The study aimed to identify the types of harassment journalists are subject to, which journalists are typically harassed, who the harassers are, and how journalists cope with harassment. International Press Institute (IPI)

Vietnam HRW Report: Events of 2016 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 2016 maintained its control over all public affairs and punished those who challenged its monopoly on power. Authorities restricted basic rights, including freedom of speech, opinion, association, and assembly. All religious groups had to register with the government and operate under surveillance. Bloggers and activists faced daily police harassment and intimidation, and were subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement, and physical assaults. Human Rights Watch

Surveillance in Latin America: 2016 in Review Electronic Frontier Foundation

Mapping the Landscape of Digital Surveillance in Lebanon This report provides an overview of the state of online privacy and mass digital surveillance in Lebanon. Social Media Exchange - SMEX