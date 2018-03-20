MFWA and partners implement project on the African Governance Architecture

This statement was originally published on mfwa.org on 15 March 2018.
The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in partnership with a consortium of Civil Society Organisations is implementing a project; Mobilizing Civil Society Support for Implementation of the African Governance Architecture in Africa.
The project, led by ActionAid Denmark (AADK), also involves eight ActionAid country offices in Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Uganda and Mozambique; the Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI), West Africa Civil Society Forum (WACSOF), East Africa Civil Society Organisation Forum (EACSOF), South African Development Community Council of NGO (SADC-CNGO) and MFWA.
Under the project, the MFWA leads the communication activities; including the development of a media strategy and curriculum for the training of journalists on the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG).
The implementation of the project is aimed at creating awareness of the African Governance Architecture (AGA) and the ACDEG on the African continent especially among women and the youth. The project will also involve a number of activities including youth and CSO trainings, stakeholder engagements and a youth-led advocacy for the implementation of the Architecture.
The AGA is a platform for dialogue between the various stakeholders who are mandated to promote good governance and strengthen democracy in Africa, in addition to translating the objectives of the legal and policy pronouncements in the AU Shared Values.
The three-year project is funded by the European Commission with support from ActionAid and is being implemented in Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
