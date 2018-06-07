On digital rights, States and citizens stake opposing claims: May in Africa



The Accra Declaration, the unconstitutionality of criminal defamation, and West Africa Leaks

There were three glowing triumphs on the continent last month: the Accra Declaration crafted within the ambit of this year's theme - "Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law"; the decision to declare criminal defamation unconstitutional by Lesotho's Constitutional Court, and the largest collaborative investigative journalism initiative out of West Africa. However, the glow faded slightly as journalists across numerous borders faced an onslaught of attacks from state and non-state actors.



Along with these victories for media freedom and freedom of expression, the region saw a series of threats and attacks on journalists, activists and citizens in numerous incidents throughout the month. But the most hotly contested area has been the digital space, with laws being crafted that impact freedom of expression in both subtle and overt ways.



The numerous and critical conversations during World Press Freedom Day events culminated in the adoption of the Accra declaration - regarded as a document of strength and resolve, and a determined push for the rights of journalists. Amidst many protective clauses the Accra Declaration "underscored the need for countries to review cases of journalists who were in prison for their work, with a view to releasing anyone whose prosecution was not constitutional and inconsistent with international standards," reported GhanaWeb.



In the region's largest ever investigative journalism collaboration, 13 journalists from 11 countries came together through the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) and Cenozo to launch West Africa Leaks. As announced, "West Africa Leaks explores the impact of offshore secrecy in the 15 countries that make up Africa's westernmost region, where reporters work in English, French and Portuguese and dozens of local languages."



"The team pored over 27.5 million files from recent offshore investigations, including Offshore Leaks, Swiss Leaks, Panama Papers and Paradise Papers, to hold some of West Africa's most powerful people to account."



The journalists working on the West Africa Leaks are committed, passionate and have a strong sense of the responsibility they hold. "The average citizen, the poor man in the street, who has his money stolen by the government, we have seen, even in the street, they respect us, and they respect the work we do. Even though we don't have much security and even if we don't have all the means we need to do our jobs, we are committed to holding the powerful to account," explains Moussa Aksar, managing director of L'Evenement in Niger.



Moving on to the legal front, the decision by Lesotho's High Court sitting as a Constitutional Court to declare criminal defamation unconstitutional joyfully reverberated throughout the continent and globe. "The three judges held that criminalizing defamation had a chilling effect on journalistic freedom of expression, resulting in self-censorship by journalists and a less-informed public," reported CPJ.



The Lesotho judgement followed the decision of other African courts, namely the ECOWAS Court, the Zimbabwe Constitutional Court and the Kenya High Court, which also declared that the offence of criminal defamation violated the right to freedom of expression.



The Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information in Africa Commissioner, Lawrence Mute, commended the ruling and explained that it "is in line with the Commission's Resolution on Repealing Criminal Defamation Laws in Africa (ACHPR/Res.169 (XLVIII)10), calling on state parties to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (African Charter) to repeal criminal defamation laws or insult laws which impede freedom of speech."



Sierra Leone also looks set to repeal criminal defamation according to Minister of Information-designate, Mohamed Swarray, who reassured journalists that the country's notorious criminal and seditious libel law will be abolished under his tenure. Swarray told the parliamentary committee on appointments that the law had no place in a democracy, and that the desire to remove it was rooted in the campaign promise of the new President Julius Maada Bio.



Dispatches