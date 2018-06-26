ISSUES:

How Bahraini law utilises the 'Law on Terrorism'

Bahrain Center for Human Rights 26 June 2018

A demonstration following the death of a young Bahraini shot outside the home of a Shiite leader, in Manama, Bahrain, 25 March 2017
Sayed Baqer AlKamel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

This statement was originally published on bahrainrights.org on 26 June 2018.

The «War on Terrorism» is a modern term that has emerged after the events of September 11, 2001, which claimed the lives of nearly 3000 civilians of different nationalities. This terrorist act also resulted in thousands of casualties and financial losses in the billions. Following this terrorist incident, the United States adopted the war on terror by various means including legal legislation. Later, it was followed by many countries, both democratic and authoritarian, creating am excellent opportunity for the latter to legislate laws that are outwardly anti-terrorism and within the context of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, while they were repressive against peaceful dissidents and carrying within a hidden agenda against human rights activists, politicians and civil society organisations. How? This is what we are going to explain substantively and systematically in this report.

In this report, we will apply the analytical methodology on the Bahraini law and study some of the judicial applications of the law as available. We will also do a brief comparative study of the relevant local and international anti-terror legislation, and the extent to which it is in line with international law, international conventions and human rights treaties. The study will try to determine the impact of Bahraini laws on Bahrain civil society and the judicial decisions against citizens and human rights activists.

Read the full report.

