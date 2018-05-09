Civil society groups express concern over the sale of Cambodia's last independent newspaper

This statement was originally published on cchrcambodia.org on 9 May 2018.



We, the undersigned civil society groups, condemn the latest blow to press freedom in Cambodia, with the opaque sale of The Phnom Penh Post, and the new owner's immediate interference in the paper's editorial independence, which compelled 13 senior staff and reporters to resign and led to the sacking of the paper's Editor-in-Chief.



This is just the latest in a series of attacks which have devastated Cambodia's media landscape since mid-2017. The Phnom Penh Post was Cambodia's last remaining independent English-Khmer language daily, and its change of ownership raises serious questions about the paper's continued independence.



A representative of the Post's new owner, Sivakumar S. Ganapathy, ordered the removal of an article divulging his background and past business dealings with the Cambodian government, just two days after taking control of the publication on 5 May 2018. He reportedly failed to cite any substantial factual inaccuracies to justify this order, and three editors and a senior reporter resigned after refusing to remove the article from the Post's website. TThe newspaper's longstanding Editor-in-Chief was then fired for allowing the publication of the article, prompting the CEO and digital editor to also resign. Seven more resignations followed on 8 May.



Monday's assault on the 26-year-old newspaper's editorial independence was followed by a virulent written attack on the professional ethics of its journalists by Mr. Ganapathy - both of which cast serious doubt on the ability of the reporters to investigate and publish news of public interest in the future.



When the newspaper's sale was announced, the new owner's full name was not included in the media release, nor were any relevant details of his business dealings in Cambodia, including heading a public relations agency which claims to have worked for the Cambodian prime minister. The disputed article, which investigated these issues, has now been removed from the paper's website.



The opaque manner in which the newspaper changed hands - on the heels of a massive and disputed $3.9 million tax bill - raises many questions, not least how the tax bill was resolved at the same time as the sale of the 26-year-old publication. The Cambodia Daily, which like the Post published critical, impartial and investigative reports, was forced to close in September after receiving an equally disputed US$6.3 million tax bill.



Critical Khmer-language media outlets have also been severely restricted, including the closure of 32 radio transmissions from Radio Free Asia (RFA), Voice of America (VOA) and Voice of Democracy (VOD). RFA closed its Cambodia bureau citing the repressive media environment, and two of its former reporters have spent almost six months in jail facing treason and other criminal charges related to their journalistic work. Dozens of other reporters and free media advocates have left the country out of fear of persecution. This year Cambodia fell ten places in the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, ranking near the bottom at 142 out of 180 countries.



An independent media, free from editorial interference by corporate and political interests, is a crucial part of any open and functioning democratic society that respects human rights and fundamental freedoms as guaranteed by the Cambodian Constitution and international human rights law. We, the undersigned, call for respect for independent media, freedom of expression and an end to the judicial harassment of journalists and free media advocates.



This statement is endorsed by:



1. 24 Family Community (Preah Sihanouk)

2. 297 Land Community (Koh Kong)

3. Activity for Environment Community (AEC)

4. Alliance for Conflict Transformation Organization (ACT)

5. Beung Pram Land Community (Battambang)

6. Bous Snour Land Community (Tboung Khmum)

7. Building and Wood Workers Trade Union Federation of Cambodia (BWTUC)

8. CamASEAN Youth's Future (CamASEAN)

9. Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR)

10. Cambodian Domestic Workers Network (CDWN)

11. Cambodian Food and Service Workers' Federation (CFSWF)

