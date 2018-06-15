Cambodian groups seek revocation of new online directive ahead of elections

This statement was originally published on cchrcambodia.org on 8 June 2018.



We, the undersigned civil society groups, express grave concern regarding the latest government decision to heighten state surveillance, censorship and criminalisation of online expression in Cambodia, in contravention of constitutional and international human rights guarantees. On 28 May 2018, the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Information and Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications issued an inter-ministerial prakas on website and social media control which became public this week.



This ministerial order threatens the privacy rights and freedom of expression of every single internet and social media user in Cambodia and further diminishes the limited space left for public debate following months of attacks on media freedoms.



The prakas orders the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications to "block or close" websites and social media pages containing content "considered as incitement, breaking solidarity, discrimination and willfully creating turmoil leading to undermining national security, public interest and social order". These catch-all definitions of "illegal" content are a clear case of government over-reach and censorship - far beyond what can be justified as necessary to maintain public order and national security. The ministries were also ordered to form a special unit to effectively "police" social media.



The order can be used to stifle all forms of public discussion in Cambodia. Virtually any opinion which authorities consider unacceptable could fall under its vague, sweeping criteria such as "breaking solidarity" or "undermining social order". It also instructs ministries to "obstruct and prevent" the publication and sharing of content, including "written messages, audio, photos, video" which could "undermine ... relations with other countries, national economy ... and national culture and tradition." The blocking of content and closure of social media accounts seems to be at the discretion of the ministries, with no judicial oversight or right to appeal, giving authorities the power to silence individuals at the click of a button.



The prakas could also be employed to silence and punish anyone posting or sharing online content criticising the government or, for example, the social and environmental impact of infrastructure, extractive industry, construction and other commercial projects. The authorities have already made it clear they can and will punish individuals for public expression; however, these ministerial orders go much further and could also include private online communication.



The order effectively puts Cambodia's entire internet-using population under surveillance and co- opts the private sector to do so. All Internet Service Providers are now obliged to "install software programs and equip internet surveillance tools to easily filter and block any social media accounts or pages" deemed illegal. Internet users could be eavesdropped on at the government's behest by the very services they are paying for. Following the enactment of the 2015 Law on Telecommunications, rights groups warned that the new law could form the basis for suppression of online expression. This order empowers the authorities to put that into practice.



This ministerial order represents a serious threat to the Cambodian people's constitutional rights to privacy and freedom of expression. Article 41 of the Constitution of Cambodia states that "Khmer citizens shall have the freedom to express their personal opinions, the freedom of press, of publication and of assembly." This constitutional freedom can be limited by public order and national security considerations, but only in narrow circumstances and when it is truly necessary and proportionate. This order represents a severely disproportionate restriction on the Cambodian public's human rights. Therefore, we, the undersigned, call for its immediate revocation.



This statement is endorsed by:



