US-Cameroonian writer Patrice Nganang detained over Facebook post

The lack of a comprehensive legal framework for privacy rights and data protection in Lebanon has led to the adoption of illegal mass surveillance programs and to the violation of individual and collective privacy without repercussions

MFWA has identified lack of effective internet-specific legal frameworks, inadequate infrastructure and high cost of data as major challenges in the internet sector in West Africa.

Six case studies on Facebook's internet "On Ramp" initiative from Africa, Asia and Latin America

Cyber harassment helpline: Six month report, December 2016-May 2017 It was found that there is a serious gap when it comes to addressing online harassment in individual cases and many women were not comfortable taking their complaints to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs). Digital Rights Foundation

Online and On All Fronts: Russia's Assault on Freedom of Expression Since 2012, the Russian authorities have intensified a crackdown on freedom of expression, selectively casting certain kinds of criticism of the government as threats to state security and public stability and introducing significant restrictions to online expression and invasive surveillance of online activity. Human Rights Watch

Online censorship for political reasons In this report we take a closer look on how a traditionally safe space for free speech and expression was transformed into a space of unregulated arbitrary legal practices. We also examine the effect that the ever-changing political objectives, affiliations and temporal objectives all have on the frequency and severity of online political censorship cases. MARCH

Our digital future: A crowdsourced agenda for free expression Internet users from across the globe have come together to create a crowdsourced vision for free expression online. Over 300,000 people from 155 countries worldwide helped shape our roadmap for a Digital Future that includes us all. OpenMedia

Press freedom shows slight improvement, but remains abysmally low A recent HKJA survey indicates a slight rise in the Hong Kong Press Freedom Index after two consecutive years of decline. Journalists on the ground believe that the situation has worsened in 2016, compared to the year before. HKJA chairperson Sham Yee-lan explained that the slight increase in the Press Freedom Index was likely to be related to the emergence of online media, which has led to some diversity in the industry. Hong Kong Journalists Association

Track, capture, kill: Inside communications surveillance and counterterrorism in Kenya This investigation focuses on the techniques, tools and culture of Kenyan police and intelligence agencies’ communications surveillance practices. Privacy International

Digital Privacy at the U.S. Border: Protecting the Data On Your Devices and In the Cloud Electronic Frontier Foundation

Online harassment of journalists in Hungary: Forms, coping mechanisms and consequences for press freedom This report presents the findings of a three-month study focused on mapping, observing and analysing online harassment of journalists in Hungary. The study aimed to identify the types of harassment journalists are subject to, which journalists are typically harassed, who the harassers are, and how journalists cope with harassment. International Press Institute

Vietnam HRW Report: Events of 2016 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 2016 maintained its control over all public affairs and punished those who challenged its monopoly on power. Authorities restricted basic rights, including freedom of speech, opinion, association, and assembly. All religious groups had to register with the government and operate under surveillance. Bloggers and activists faced daily police harassment and intimidation, and were subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement, and physical assaults. Human Rights Watch

Surveillance in Latin America: 2016 in Review Electronic Frontier Foundation

Mapping the Landscape of Digital Surveillance in Lebanon This report provides an overview of the state of online privacy and mass digital surveillance in Lebanon. Social Media Exchange - SMEX

Open Season: Building Syria's Surveillance State On the Syrian government’s ambitious plans and projects to monitor the national communications infrastructure, the technical details of which are revealed for the first time. Privacy International

Freedom on the Net 2016: Silencing the Messenger Internet freedom has declined for the sixth consecutive year, with more governments than ever before targeting social media and communication apps as a means of halting the rapid dissemination of information, particularly during anti-government protests. Freedom House

State of Privacy Chile Privacy International

State of Privacy Colombia Privacy International

State of Privacy Brazil Privacy International

Unblinking Eyes Comparative Analysis of Surveillance Laws and Practices in Latin America Electronic Frontier Foundation

Connecting Cuba More Space for Criticism but Restrictions Slow Press Freedom Progress Committee to Protect Journalists

Digital Rights Derailed in Bahrain Bahrain Center for Human Rights