Hong Kong Free Press threatened for 'spreading hatred' against China

Hong Kong Journalists Association 5 October 2017

A woman is reflected in a window behind Chinese and Hong Kong flags, in Hong Kong, 2 July 2017
REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

This statement was originally published on hkja.org.hk on 4 October 2017.

The Hong Kong Journalists Association is appalled at the threat mails received by the Hong Kong Free Press (HKFP) in recent weeks. We call on the police to investigate these with its best endeavour. Journalists should be allowed to work without fear.

The intimidation is real not only because of the threat to harm but also due to the delivery of the letters to the home address of two journalists, namely HKFP's Editor in Chief Tom Grundy and commentator Tim Hamlett, as well as that of Mr Grundy's family in UK.

The letters warned two and their team from "spreading hatred and dividing Hong Kong, China society".

The one sent to Mr Grundy's family said: "In politics, when one does not know ones enemies clearly, one could get hurt... I and many people would really regret [it] if something [were to] happen to Tom in the next few years."

These incidents have gone beyond disagreement over a media's editoral line and should not be tolerated in Hong Kong where press freedom is promised by the Basic Law. We understand that the journalists have reported the threats to the police. The authorities should ensure their safety with their best effort.

