International Cybercrime Convention's second protocol requires civil society's input

Re: Cybercrime negotiations and transparency



Dear Secretary-General Jagland,



The Council of Europe has a very strong and exemplary history of transparency. Your Committees are open to observers from civil society, an openness which is frequently availed of, to the benefit of the Council itself and the benefit of the human rights of people both in Europe and globally.



Convention 185 of the Council of Europe (the “Cybercrime Convention”) has also been remarkably successful in terms of signatories – having been ratified not only by a large number of CoE Member States, but also by large and small states from around the globe.



In the context of the need to build on these successes, the current negotiation of a second “additional protocol” to the Cybercrime Convention raises multiple challenges for transparency, participation, inclusion and accountability. This is firstly due to the far broader geographic range of the countries likely to be impacted by the final agreement and, secondly, by the current arrangements for access to documents and consultation. Accountability, transparency, participation, and inclusion represent vital embodiments of the Council of Europe's work.



As an example of the important documents that have not been released, we are concerned that we, the public, do not have access to Document T-CY(2017)19, the initial inventory of provisions to be prepared. All documents should be published, by default, and this should be insisted upon by the Council of Europe, to uphold its exemplary tradition of transparency and inclusion. Exceptions should be individually justified and internally reviewed.



We welcome the intention of the Council of Europe, as described in Document T-CY(2017)20 for “close interaction with civil society”. We do not see the need, however, to restrict this to the Octopus Conferences. Transparency and opportunities for input are needed continuously throughout the process. This ensures that civil society can listen to Member States, and provide targeted advice to the specific discussions taking place. Our opinions can build upon the richness of the discussion among States and experts, a discussion that civil society will miss if we are not invited to participate throughout the process. States and civil society need to fully engage with each other to achieve meaningful and mutually beneficial transparency and accountability in governance. This cannot exist without civil society participation from the initial steps of the process.



As a result, we call upon the Council of Europe's Cybercrime Committee (T-CY) to develop a detailed plan for online debriefing sessions after each drafting meeting, both plenary and drafting, and to invite civil society as experts in the meetings, as is customary in all other Council of Europe Committee sessions. With a diligent approach to making all possible documents public and proactively engaging with global civil society, the Council of Europe can both build on its exemplary approach to transparency and ensure that the outcome of this process is of the highest quality and achieves the widest possible support.



With best regards,

European Digital Rights (EDRi)

Access Now

Apertura Radical

Asociación para una ciudadanía participativa (ACI-Participa)

Association for Progressive Communications (APC)

Association for Technology and Internet (ApTI)

Asuntos del Sur

Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT)

Chaos Computer Club (CCC)

Coding Rights

Columbia Global Freedom of Expession

Cooperativa Sulá Batsú R.L.

Datysoc

Derechos.Online

Digital Rights Watch

Digitalcourage

East European Development Institute

Electronic Frontiers Australia

Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC)

Enjambre Digital

Eticas Foundation

FAImaison

Foundation for Media Alternatives

Free Software Foundation Europe (FSFE)

Frënn vun der Ënn (FVDE)

Fundación Acceso

Fundación Datos Protegidos

Fundacion Huaira

Fundación Karisma

Fundación Vía Libre

Hermes Center for Transparency and Digital Human Rights

Hiperderecho

Horizontal

Human Rights Online

Ilico

ILOTH

International Modern Media Institute (IMMI)

Internet Society, Philippines Chapter

Intervozes

IPANDETEC

IP Justice

IT-Political Association of Denmark (IT-Pol Denmark)

Jonction

La Quadrature du Net (LQDN)

MediaWatch

Open Net Korea

Panoptykon Foundation

Progetto Winston Smith

Samuelson-Glushko Canadian Interent Policy & Public Interest Clinic (CIPPIC)

SHARE Foundation

SocialTIC

SonTusDatos (Artículo 12, A.C.)

South East European Media Organization (SEEMO)

Sursiendo, Comunicación y Cultura Digital

Red en Defensa de los Derechos Digitales (R3D)

Rézine

TEDIC NGO

The Gambia YMCAs Computer Training Centre and Digital Studio

Trinidad & Tobago Publishers and Broadcasters Association

Unwanted Witness

Usuarios Digitales

Vrijschrift