The good, the bad and the ugly: Free expression in Europe and Central Asia in November



International Day to End Impunity

The October 2017 killing of the Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia featured heavily in IFEX member activities for this year's International Day to End Impunity (IDEI). The Committee to Protect Journalists, the International Press Institute, ARTICLE 19 and Index on Censorship all issued statements calling for justice for this courageous investigator of political corruption. Index and ARTICLE 19 also joined other rights groups, including Reporters Without Borders, English PEN and Transparency International, in holding a vigil for Caruana Galizia outside the Maltese embassy in London, where extracts from her writings were read.

Free expression and anti-corruption groups hold London vigil for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia https://t.co/1DP1EHXtIH — Maggie Murphy (@MaggieMrphy) November 2, 2017

No fewer than 34 RFE/RL journalists have been targeted in 2017 due to the work they do. In prison and under threat are Mykola Semena, Stanislav Aseyev, Saparmamed Nepeskuliev, Soltan Achilova, and Aziz Yusupov. #ImprisonedWriter #NeverSilenced @englishpen https://t.co/2UjK0jAhba pic.twitter.com/7d1h655Yqh — RFE/RL Pressroom (@RFERLPress) November 15, 2017



Turkey: Bizarre and politicised court decisions

The latest hearing in the trial of Amnesty Turkey Chair Taner Kılıç and 10 human rights defenders (also known as the Istanbul10) took place on 22 November. All are charged with terrorism-related crimes; Kılıç is the only one still behind bars. The charge against him is based on the allegation that he downloaded and used the ByLock messaging application, which is claimed to have been used by the Gülen movement to communicate during the failed coup in 2016. No evidence has been produced to show that he downloaded ByLock. The next hearing in the case is on 31 January 2018. Earlier in the month, UN experts called on Turkey to drop all charges against the accused.



On 13 November, in a surreal moment, a judge dismissed the entire legal defence team for writers and brothers Mehmet and Ahmet Altan during their trial on charges of preparing the ground for the 2016 coup. The brothers were then forced to represent themselves (by video link) from Silivri Prison. ARTICLE 19, PEN International, PEN Norway and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) – who observed the hearing - condemned this violation of fair trial rights.



There was bad news too for Oğuz Güven, editor of the Cumhuriyet newspaper's website, who was sentenced by an Istanbul court to three years and one month in prison on charges of "terrorist propaganda". Güven has appealed against his conviction and remains on conditional release.



On 1 November, an Istanbul court ordered that civil society leader and philanthropist Osman Kavala be sent to prison while he is being investigated on allegations of organising the Gezi Park protests and taking part in the 2016 coup. He was detained on 18 October. No evidence has been advanced to support the allegations.



IFEX members and other rights organisations have submitted third-party interventions in 10 cases against jailed Turkish journalists to which the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has given priority status. The interventions offer detailed legal analyses of the principles at stake in the cases of the detainees. Another smaller group of IFEX members has done the same in the cases of 12 detained Turkish MPs.



Spain: Free expression under pressure ahead of Catalan elections

Since Catalonia's independence referendum on 1 October, eight members of the deposed Catalan government have been jailed without bail while they are investigated on charges of sedition; others (including the deposed President Puigdemont) have fled to Belgium. Fresh regional elections have been called for 21 December and tension is extremely high. Since the widespread use of violence by the national police against peaceful demonstrators in October, the authorities have not been shy about employing a heavy hand against both separatists and critics of the national government's tactics.



At least eight primary school teachers (who, during classes, are alleged to have criticised police tactics on 1 October) are under investigation on charges of 'inciting hatred'. They deny the charges. The Mayor of Reus and three councilmen are under investigation on the same charges because they signed a public petition demanding that the national police - who were transported into Reus to stop the referendum taking place - leave the city because of the violence in October. Two high profile civil society leaders (and prominent separatists) are in prison without bail while they are investigated on sedition charges. The satirical magazine El Jueves is under investigation on slander charges after it published a jokey article a few days after the referendum, which said that the national riot police had consumed all the cocaine in Catalonia. PEN International raises most of these cases in its recent statement calling for free and fair elections in Catalonia, and on all sides to respect the right to freedom of expression and opinion.



Some parties may take a little more persuasion. The Federal Police Union tweeted (and quickly deleted) this target list early in the month:

Those marked with are 'X' are in jail. Some of the others - including the director of TV3, a publicly funded regional TV channel - are not even under investigation, but the intimidating message is very clear. The electoral candidate for Partido Popular (the right wing governing party of Spain) has said that he wants to shut down TV3 and reopen it with "normal people".



Russia: new foreign agent law for the media

On 25 November, President Putin signed the so-called 'foreign agent' law for media outlets that work in Russia and receive funding from abroad. It was tit-for-tat retaliation after RT was forced to register as a foreign agent in the USA.

The US govt's misguided decision to request for RT to register under the US Foreign Agent Registration Act gave #Putin a platform to retaliate w/ a full throttle attack on #PressFreedom in #Russia. @HRW: https://t.co/l57Yi83Hhg …https://t.co/rgDwzPRURz … … — Lotte Leicht (@LotteLeicht1) November 26, 2017



Focus on gender

The new legislation is more than just another blow to press freedom in Russia - there's a danger that it could encourage attacks on media outlets. That has certainly been one effect of the 2012 'foreign agent' law that applies to civil society organisations (a second one is that it has crippled environmental protection groups working in Russia). For Russians, the term 'foreign agent' has particularly sinister overtones, suggesting treason and spying.

The persecution of the LGBTQI+ community is an ongoing problem in many parts of Europe and Central Asia, where it is sometimes promoted (or even carried out) by local authorities. This month, Human Rights Watch (HRW) published an article about how the concept of 'traditional values' is being used in many areas of the Former Soviet Union to trample on LGBTQI+ rights. We also learned from HRW that the Chechen singer Zelim Bakaev - swept up in Chechnya's recent anti LGBTQI+ purge - had 'disappeared'.



In Turkey, the trial of 24 LGBTQI+ activists who took part in a Pride parade in June 2017 began this month. They are charged with breaking the Law on Demonstrations and Rallies; the next hearing will be on 27 February 2018. The Turkish capital, Ankara, has banned LGBTQI+ cinema and other exhibitions over fears, the governor's office says, for "public safety."



In brief: Fascists, head butts, the 'nuclear option' and more

In Italy, as Reporters Without Borders reminds us, journalists frequently complain of being harassed and intimidated by the mafia and other criminals. A shocking example of this occurred in Ostia (near Rome) on 7 November. Unusually, it was all caught on camera: