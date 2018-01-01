Free expression in Europe and Central Asia at the end of 2017



Daphne Caruana Galizia: scepticism over murder investigation

December saw three men charged with the murder of Malta's most high profile investigative journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia. There is, however, a general feeling of scepticism about how the authorities are handling the investigation, and some of the most prominent sceptics include the Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola and the opposition leader Simon Busutill. The scepticism is due, in part, to the fact that those who ordered the killing are still unidentified; but it is also due to a general lack of confidence in the Maltese authorities' competence to carry out a full, impartial investigation (for this reason, eight of the world's largest media organisations directly asked the EU to carry out an independent inquiry in November). It should also be remembered that many of Malta's most powerful politicians were the targets of Caruana Galizia's exposés.



Her son, Matthew, summed up the current, bleak mood of December in one simple tweet:

Two months and one week have gone by. We still don't know who the real killers are.#DaphneCaruanaGalizia https://t.co/awCTbuuZYH — Matthew Caruana Galizia (@mcaruanagalizia) December 27, 2017



The worst jailer of journalists in 2017

The Doughty Street Chambers lawyers working for Caruana Galizia's family are also sceptical about the investigation, Index on Censorship reports; they are arguing that Malta's handling of the case has violated numerous articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, including Article 2 which guarantees an effective investigation.

Turkey ended the year as it started it: as the world's worst jailer of journalists and with IFEX members calling on the EU to take action over the ongoing threat to freedom of expression in the country.



The seemingly never-ending prosecutions of journalists continued. On 26 December there was a brief hearing in the trial of IFEX member Erol Önderoğlu, who is charged (alongside others) with carrying out "terrorist propaganda" following a peaceful act of solidarity with the Kurdish daily newspaper Özgür Gündem. His trial was adjourned until 18 April 2018.



During his hearing, Önderoğlu took the opportunity to criticise the previous day's trial hearing of a separate case: the prosecution of the staff of Cumhuriyet newspaper. In that bizarre hearing, the judge silenced the journalist Ahmet Şık (he was in the middle of his defence statement) and excluded him from the courtroom for allegedly "disrupting the trial."



PEN International and Reporters Without Borders (who were observing both trials) issued a statement condemning the multiple "procedural violations" that had taken place and called for the ongoing prosecutions to be dismissed.

Jailed investigative journalist #AhmetŞık excluded from the courtroom for the rest of the day! Purely punitive & intimidatory move, his speech was not at all "interrupting" the court as alleged. Stop this farce! #FreeTurkeyMedia #CumhuriyetDavası (drawing Tarık Tolunay) pic.twitter.com/JeN35Q3WE0 — RSF_EECA (@RSF_EECA) December 25, 2017



A deteriorating environment for free expression

Free expression in Spain ended 2017 in a worse condition than the one in which it began it. Illustrative of the current, worrying climate was a very pointed message on Twitter from the Ministry of the Interior which warned that merely re-tweeting tweets that "glorified terrorism" could be a crime.

ATENCIÓN: Retuitear mensajes de enaltecimiento del #terrorismo también puede ser delito.El tipo penal no exige haber creado el tuit, basta retuitearlo, darle publicidad, expandiendo el mensaje a gran cantidad de personashttps://t.co/0NHOyocdAT — Ministerio Interior (@interiorgob) December 28, 2017



Foreign agents, attacks on journalists and dubious electoral decisions

High profile opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, Alexei Navalny, was barred in December from running in Russia's presidential election (March 2018). The Central Electoral Commission said it was due to Navalny's 2014 conviction on charges of fraud and money laundering; in October 2017, the European Court of Human Rights found that Navalny's trial had been arbitrary and unfair.



The new, so-called 'foreign agents' law for media outlets was signed by President Putin in November. So far, nine media outlets have been identified as 'foreign agents':

9 media labelled “foreign agents” in #Russia. Branding media as 'foreign agents' is dangerous and such legislation will have negative impact on #MediaFreedom in all countries applying such laws. https://t.co/ckUFZnVgbd — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) December 5, 2017



Gender in focus

One of these 'foreign agents' is Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, whose Crimean correspondent - Mykola Semena - had his two-and-a-half-year suspended jail sentence upheld on 18 December by the Supreme Court in Russia-occupied Crimea. Semena was convicted on charges of "separatism" after he denounced Russia's annexation of the peninsula.On 21 December, an independent journalist, Vyacheslav Prudnikov, was shot after a meeting with a local official in the town of Krasny Sulin (in the southern Rostov region). The Committee to Protect Journalists reported that the man who shot him shouted, "You criticise local authorities too much, we'll kill you," before opening fire. Prudnikov survived the attack.Towards the end of November, Yulia Zavyalova, the editor of an independent news website in the city of Volgograd, reported that someone had sabotaged the brakes of her car. She believes it to have been an attempt on her life, and that it was in retaliation for her journalism. According to her website, the police have categorised the incident as merely "damage to personal property." Reporters Without Borders has called for a full and impartial investigation

Last month, the Governor's Office in Ankara, Turkey, banned LGBTQI+ cultural events across the province. The decision was taken, according to the authorities, because of "fears for public safety." Piet De Bruyn, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's General Rapporteur on the rights of LGBTI people, publicly called for the ban to be overturned; Turkish LGBTQI+ groups Kaos GL and Pembe Hayat filed lawsuits this month seeking to do just that.



Net neutrality

The decision taken this month by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States to remove the current regulations on network neutrality sent shockwaves around the world. The implications for free expression online are huge, as Jodie Ginsberg of Index on Censorship pointed out: "The decision means ISPs (internet service providers) could now simply favour the sites whose political views they agree with, and put smaller players - without the money to buy better access - out of business." The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Desir, issued a statement in response to the FCC decision: "I urge the United States authorities to reconsider this decision. I hope that Congress will review it and enact instead strong rules protecting a free and open Internet as soon as possible."



The European Commission sought to reassure worried Europeans:

We will continue to protect #NetNeutrality in Europe, ensuring that all traffic is treated equally:→ Every European must be able to have access to the #openinternet → No blocking or discrimination of online content, applications and serviceshttps://t.co/dSUM6wYwhu pic.twitter.com/r4Tmv2oy0i — European Commission (@EU_Commission) December 15, 2017



Briefly: Kazakhstan, UK, Poland, Belarus, Ukraine and Azerbaijan