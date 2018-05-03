A baby behind bars, autocrats re-elected and Malta in the spotlight of shame: Europe and Central Asia in April



In the spotlight of shame: Malta

April saw the six-month anniversary of the assassination of the journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Exasperation at the Maltese authorities' handling of the investigation into her killing, (and also their attitude towards her family) is growing and becoming increasingly global.



The international community has little faith in the ability or willingness of the Maltese authorities to carry out a thorough investigation into the murder; a series of important announcements made this month alone are evidence of this: on 23 April, the Council of Europe appointed Dutch politician Pieter Omtzigt as a rapporteur to monitor the investigation; on 19 April, Antonio Tajani, the President of the European Parliament made a strong public call for those who commissioned the crime (not just those who carried it out) to face justice; the European commissioner for justice, Věra Jourová, announced that she would visit Malta and that she would press the Maltese authorities about the murder inquiry and corruption on the island more generally; Europol (which has been assisting with investigation) raised concerns in a letter to MEP Ana Gomes about the patchy quality of the Maltese authorities' cooperation with them.



April also saw the launch of the hugely impressive Daphne Project (a journalistic initiative involving reporters, newspapers and media organisations) which will carry forward the work that Caruana Galizia started. The Project has already begun publishing pretty damning follow-up reports on some of the high-level corruption that she was looking into.

PM @JosephMuscat_JM, who's still suing my dead mother & eldest brother, whose office accused us of her assassination, whose officials filed 60+ suits against her, says: "Allegations of organized threats or harassment against Daphne Caruana Galizia or her family are wholly false". — Paul Caruana Galizia (@pcaruanagalizia) April 28, 2018



State of emergency, snap elections and 'propagandising for terrorists'

On 18 April, Turkish lawmakers extended the state of emergency (in place since the failed coup of 2016) for the seventh time. This means that the controversial snap election that President Erdogan called for June 24 will take place under emergency rule. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe called for the elections to be postponed, saying that the state of emergency would "impede the conduct and organisation of genuinely democratic elections."



The arrests and convictions of journalists on dubious charges of conducting 'terrorist propaganda' continue. The Committee to Protect Journalists, the International Press Institute, Bianet and the Platform for Independent Journalism provide detailed, regular reports on a large number of these cases. What follows are a few important updates concerning cases of particular interest to IFEX members.



There was very good news for IFEX member Şanar Yurdatapan and Doğan Özkan on 3 April, when a court dropped 'terrorist propaganda' charges against them. The two defendants had been on trial for peacefully protesting the 2016 arrest of fellow IFEX member Erol Önderoglu and others.

All of us @IFEX welcome the recent dismissal of “terror propaganda” charges against IFEX member @sanaryurdatapan & Doğan Özkan for peaceful protest of arrests of @ErolOnderoglu and peers. Let's hope this is the start of welcome trend in light of recent crackdowns in #Turkey. — Annie Game (@AnnieGame) April 4, 2018

No shred of justice in #Cumhuriyet verdict. 15 journalists + staff of oldest Turkish newspaper convicted on ridiculous terrorism charges. #journalismisnotacrime — Kati Piri (@KatiPiri) April 25, 2018

A Bulgarian media freedom group holds an action in solidarity with journalists detained by the Turkish government, in Varna, Bulgaria, 26 March 2018 Hristo Rusev/NurPhoto via Getty Images



Elections: authoritarians consolidate power

In Hungary, on 8 April, voters handed Prime Minister Viktor Orbán a third term in office. His Fidesz party was criticised by many, including by the OSCE, for running an election campaign that focused almost entirely on attacking immigrants, civil society and George Soros. The Orbán government's use of public funds for its own re-election campaign was also criticised. Thousands took to the streets to protest the result which gave Fidesz two thirds of the seats in parliament despite receiving only 49% of the vote.

During yet another fraudulent election in #Azerbaijan, please spare a thought for my friends unjustly jailed there: journalists Afgan Mukhtarli, Mehman Huseynov & Seymur Hezi, also Ilgar Mammadov, who dared to challenge Aliyev, among well over 100 other political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/UUGza3r8Pi — Rebecca Vincent (@rebecca_vincent) April 11, 2018



Gender focus

Human Rights Watch reported that one year after Chechnya's horrific anti-gay purge the victims of this organised violence - which was carried out by law enforcement officers - are still waiting for justice. To date, no criminal cases have been opened and no high-level Russian officials have acknowledged or condemned the violence. Victims allege that they were detained, tortured and forced to 'out' fellow members of the LGBTQI+ community. In recent years, the Russian Federation has introduced a raft of anti-LGBTQI+ legislation, of which the so-called 'anti-gay propaganda' law is the best known; Chechnya is infamous for its rampant homophobia.





In brief