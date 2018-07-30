Europe: Murder in Nizhny Novgorod - and has Turkey's state of emergency really ended?



Russia: a murder in Nizhny Novgorod and ECHR rules in favour of Pussy Riot

On 23 July, the journalist Denis Suvorov was found dead near a construction site in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. According to various reports, he had suffered a skull fracture and may also have been stabbed. Suvorov, 27, worked as a presenter and online editor at the state-run Rossia Nizhny Novgorod. He had disappeared on his way home from work the night before his body was found. The police have launched a murder inquiry and the International Federation of Journalists has urged the authorities to consider Suvorov's journalistic activities as a possible motive for the crime.

Tragic death of #DenisSuvorov journalist with @vgtrk is terrible news for journalism in #Russia. I call on authorities to swiftly investigate the crime, its motives & circumstances. Perpetrators must be brought to justice. See my full statement: https://t.co/yZ1vPdCeGF pic.twitter.com/MoHWQsNowl — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) July 25, 2018

Today's ECHR judgment on #AnnaPolitkovskaya's murder is very important. Court ruled #Russia “failed to take adequate investigatory steps to find the persons who had commissioned the murder." I call on authorities to spare no efforts to bring masterminds to justice & #endimpunity. pic.twitter.com/lWHcHqSq0s — OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) July 17, 2018



Turkey: state of emergency ends but draconian measures to continue

This month saw some welcome developments regarding two of Russia's emblematic free expression cases.On 17 July, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that theauthorities had "failed to look properly into who commissioned" the 2006 murder of the journalist Anna Politkovskaya. The Court ruled that the Russian government had violated Article 2 (right to life) of the European Convention on Human Rights and ordered it to pay 20,000 Euros in compensation.On the same day, the ECHR also ruled that the Russian government had violated Pussy Riot's right to freedom of expression and other rights when it arrested and jailed them following their 2012 punk protest in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral. The Court ordered Russia to pay Mariya Alekhina, Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich a total of 37,000 Euros [USD 43,300] in compensation, plus legal costs of 11,760 Euros [USD 13760]. Two days before the judgement was released, other members of Pussy Riot staged a brief pitch action (to protest human rights abuses in Russia) during the France v Croatia match at the World Cup. They were arrested and handed 15-day prison sentences Earlier in the month, the State Duma's information and communication committee approved a bill that would allow the state to classify individual journalists as "foreign agents" . The bill will have to be passed by the upper house of parliament and then be approved by the president before becoming law.

The state of emergency, in place since the failed coup of July 2016, officially ended this month. Bianet provided us with statistics demonstrating the massive toll that the executive's use of emergency powers has had on Turkish society: over 134,000 people have been fired from their jobs and at least 228,000 people have been arrested during the last 24 months. Reuters reported that more than 18,000 civil servants were fired by decree just before the state of emergency was due to end.



Although the lifting of the state of emergency was welcome news, rights organisations warned us against celebrating too soon. The International Press Institute, commenting on the recent shutdowns of Kurdish newspapers, warned that Turkey's assault on the press would "outlive the state of emergency". Human Rights Watch warned us that many of the draconian powers granted to the executive under the state of emergency would be retained if a new draft security law was passed - which it was, on 25 July.



The 75th hearing of the Hrant Dink murder trial took place this month. Dink, a Turkish-Armenian editor, was shot dead in 2007. There is a widespread belief that members of the Turkish security services were involved in the assassination: the former head of Turkish police intelligence testified in 2017 that the security authorities in Istanbul and Trabzon had "deliberately not prevented" the killing from taking place. There are currently 71 defendants standing trial; two were released this month. The next hearing is scheduled for late September.

Hrant's Friends has issued a statement for the press ahead of 75th hearing of Dink Trial. “Witness will be heard for three days. Our justice watch will continue throughout the hearings. This trial won't be over unless we say so” https://t.co/BRa9lhQqzw pic.twitter.com/EGDhn1Ho65 — bianet English (@bianet_eng) July 10, 2018



Azerbaijan: President on charm offensive and IFEX member held incommunicado

The authoritarian President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, went on a European charm offensive this month. On 19 and 20 July he was in Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Before the meeting, IFEX members the Institute for Reporters' Freedom and Safety (IRFS) and Reporters Without Borders publicly urged Macron, under whom France is expanding economic cooperation with Baku, to raise with Aliyev his country's abysmal record on human rights and corruption. That record, said IRFS in its public letter, includes over 100 political prisoners and - over the last 15 years - the destruction of the free press and civil society.



Azerbaijan's corruption extends well beyond its borders and includes allegations of attempts to bribe fellow Council of Europe members so that certain votes go Azerbaijan's way. Following an independent investigation into these practices, 13 members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) were expelled from the organisation this month for accepting bribes.



Afgan Sadygov, the editor of the now defunct independent news website Azel, was arrested at his mother's house on 6 July. He was rushed through a trial the following day, convicted of 'hooliganism' and handed a 30 day jail sentence. Sadygov is known for criticising the government. He was released from prison last May after serving a two-and-a-half year jail sentence on questionable charges of assaulting a state employee. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), Sadygov's family do not know where he is serving his current sentence.



Elvin Huseynli, who works for IFEX member IRFS, was detained and held incommunicado for four days this month. He also says that he was ill treated by the police whilst in custody. He was released on 16 July.



Gender focus

IRFS has again called for the release of its chairman, the blogger Mehman Huseynov . Huseynov's mother is currently in hospital on life support and the authorities have denied the blogger even temporary leave to visit her. Huseynov was jailed for two years in March 2017 after he was dubiously convicted of defaming a whole police station; this occurred after police officers abducted and tortured him.There was welcome news earlier in the month when the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) appointed a rapporteur on political prisoners in Azerbaijan

In mid-July, Zelimkhan Akhmadov, a twenty-year-old gay man from Chechnya, was kidnapped in St Petersburg by members of his family (who were assisted by police officers). Akhmadov had fled Chechnya due to its persecution of the LGBTQI+ community. Last year, dozens of gay men - including Akhmadov - were rounded up, detained and allegedly tortured during a Chechen police operation. According to reports, Akhmadov's father (who disapproves of his son's sexuality) listed him as 'missing' with the Chechen authorities, who then issued an arrest warrant. The young man was found by the St Petersburg authorities a few days after his kidnapping and the group that abducted him was arrested.



In brief

In Italy, Matteo Salvini, the far-right Interior Minister who last month threatened to remove police protection from the mafia-threatened Roberto Saviano, is now suing the writer for defamation. This comes after Saviano called Salvini "minister of the underworld". Referring to Salvini's anti-immigrant, anti-Roma views, Saviano had also tweeted "the hatred you have sown will overthrow you". Harlem Desir, OSCE Representative for Freedom of the Media, expressed his concern about the lawsuit, saying, "public officials must have a higher threshold for criticism and respect critical voices as crucial for public debate and information".



The Italian investigative journalist Marilù Mastrogiovanni received hundreds of emailed death threats in early July. As The Shift reports, she "is also one of the main drivers behind the international voices calling for justice over [Daphne] Caruana Galizia's assassination"; she has also been pushing for the Maltese journalist's investigations to be continued.



When President Trump visited the UK this month, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest his racism, sexism, Islamophobia and attacks on the press. The human rights organisation Liberty used the event as an opportunity to highlight the British police's mass use of facial recognition surveillance technology on the streets of the UK. "Facial recognition cameras", explains Liberty, "create a unique biometric map - more like a fingerprint than a CCTV image"; this "map" is then matched against images stored by the police. The cameras scan crowds en masse and, as well as being a gross invasion of the right to privacy, the technology has a history of misidentifying women and people from ethnic minorities. During the demonstration, Liberty's protesters wore 'camera dazzle' face paint which makes it difficult for the cameras to scan your face.

We're heading down to #CarnivalOfResistance right now. Find us and get your face painted to con the cameras and #ResistFacialRec pic.twitter.com/kuELQd1qhZ — Liberty (@libertyhq) July 13, 2018