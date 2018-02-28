ISSUES:

MFWA study on online harassment of women in Ghana

Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) 1 March 2018

An owner sits at a computer in her Internet café in Zongo Area in central Accra, Ghana, 17 April 2015
Per-Anders Pettersson / Contributor/Getty Images

This statement was originally published on mfwa.org on 29 January 2018.

A baseline study conducted by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has shown that online harassment is one of the major challenges facing women in the Ghanaian online space. According to the study, online harassments usually manifest in the forms of non-consensual distribution of photos and videos; sexual harassment; cyber stalking; and hate and offensive comments.

The study also found that unreliable internet service and the high cost of data services serve as barriers preventing women from exploiting the huge potential the internet offers for self-empowerment and overall development.

While women's right organisations interviewed in the study did not have specific interventions in place to safeguard the digital rights of women in Ghana, the government of Ghana also did not have clear-cut initiatives with specific targets in place to protect women's rights online, the report indicated.

For additional details of these findings and others, click here to read the full report.

