In solidarity with civil society in Hungary

This statement was originally published on rsf.org on 20 February 2018.



On 13 February 2018, the Hungarian government tabled to Parliament a proposed legislative pack of three laws, commonly referred to as "Stop Soros". The newly proposed legislation would further restrict Hungarian civil society ability to carry out their work, by requiring organizations that "support migration" to obtain national security clearance and a government permit to perform basic functions. The proposed law would also require organizations to pay a tax of 25% of any foreign funding aimed at "supporting migration".



Failure to do so would subject them to steps so serious that they could lead to exorbitant fines, bankruptcy, and the dissolving of the NGO involved.



These come in a context of an already shrinking space for civil society in Hungary and contravene Hungary's obligations under international law to protect the right to freedom of association, expression and movement.



We believe the new proposals represent the latest initiative in the Hungarian government's escalating effort to crack down on the legitimate work of civil society groups in Hungary seeking to promote and defend human rights, provide legal and social services to people in need in the country, and publicly express dissenting opinions in the press and online.



As defenders of rights and freedoms, we want people everywhere to be able to speak out without being attacked, threatened or jailed. Open debate on matters relating to government policies and practice is necessary in every society, and human rights defenders should not face criminalization for voicing their sometimes dissenting voices. Countries need to put laws in place which keep human rights defenders safe from harm, rather than introducing repressive laws that aim to silence those who speak out.



Human rights defenders defend the rights of people in their own communities and their countries, and in doing so they protect all of our rights, globally. Human rights defenders are often the last line of defence for a free and just society and undertake immense personal risks and sacrifices to do their work.



We stand in solidarity with civil society and human rights defenders in Hungary.



They are courageous people, committed to creating a fairer society. Without their courage, the world we live in would be less fair, less just and less equal.



We are calling on the Hungarian Parliament to reject the proposed laws in their entirety and let the NGOs and defenders continue their work, instead of defending themselves against such attacks.



The below listed organizations declare their support and solidarity with non-governmental organizations and human rights defenders in Hungary:



ILGA - Europe

Civil Liberties Union for Europe (Liberties)

Human Rights Watch

AEDH - Association Europeenne de Droits de l'Homme

FIDH, within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders

World Organisation against Torture, within the framework of the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders

Light for the World

Funders' Initiative for Civil Society

Urgent Action Fund for Women's Human Rights

CONCORD - European Confederation of Relief and development NGOs

Human Rights First

Transgender Europe

Greenpeace Central and Eastern Europe

International Civil Society Centre

Reporters sans Frontières

ENAR - European Network Against Racism

European Volunteer Centre

Civil Society Europe

Protection International - Belgium

çavaria vzw - Belgium

11.11.11. - Belgium

Artsen zonder Vakantie - Belgium

Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen - Belgium

Liga voor mensenrechten - Belgium

WWF Belgium - Belgium

ACAT - Belgique/ Belgie/ Belgium

Volonteurope Belgium - Belgium

CROSOL - Croatian Platform for International Citizen Solidarity - Croatia

Centre for Peace Studies from Zagreb - Croatia

GONG - Croatia

Brod Ecological Society-BED - Croatia

Documenta - Center for Dealing with the Past - Croatia

CESI-Center for Education, Counselling and Research - Croatia

Human Rights House Zagreb - Croatia

Rehabilitation center for stress and trauma - Croatia

Adra Česká republika - Czech Republic

Open Society Fund/ Nadace OSF Praha - Czech Republic

Transparency International ČR - Czech Republic

Člověk v tísni - People in Need - Czech Republic

Forum 2000 - The Forum 2000 Foundation - Czech Republic

META - Společnost pro příležitosti mladých migrantů - Association for opportunities of young migrants - Czech Republic

Most pro o.p.s. - poradna pro cizince - Czech Republic

SIMI - Sdružení pro integraci a migraci - Association for integration and migration - Czech Republic

Glopolis - Glopolis - Czech Republic

Centrum pro integraci cizinců - Centre for Integration of Foreigners - Czech Republic

Diakonie (Českobratrské církve evangelické) - Diaconia (Evangelical Church of Czech Brethren) - Czech Republic

Most - Czech Republic

Konsorcium nevládních organizací pracujících s migranty - Consortium of Migrants Assisting Organizations - Czech Republic

DEMAS - Association for Democracy Assistance and Human Rights - Asociace pro podporu demokracie a lidských práv - Czech Republic

Pavel Havlicek, Analyst at the Research Centre, Association for International Affairs Prague, Czech Republic

Organizace pro pomoc uprchlíkům - Organization for aid to refugees

Denmark Nyt Europa - Denmark

Kehitysmaayhdistys Pääskyt ry - Finland

Suomen Pakolaisapu | Finnish Refugee Council - Finland

ETMU ry (Society for the Study of Ethnic Relations and International Migration) - Finland

Suomen Nuorisoyhteistyö - Allianssi ry - Finland

Suomen Setlementtiliitto - Finland

Ensi- ja turvakotien liitto - Finland

Suomen Mielenterveysseura ry - Finland

Ihmisoikeusliitto ry - Finnish League for Human Rights - Finland

Kehitysyhteistyöjärjestöjen EU-yhdistys Kehys ry - The Finnish NGDO Platform to the EU Kehys - Finland

Vammaisten perus- ja ihmisoikeusjärjestö Kynnys ry - Finland

Suomen somalialaisten liitto - Finland

Seta LGBTIQ Rights in Finland - Finland

Trasek ry - Finland

LSVD - Germany

HES - Germany

ADRA Deutschland e.V - Germany

BAfF e.V.-Bundesweite Arbeitsgemeinschaft Psychosozialer Zentren für Flüchtlinge und Folteropfer - Germany

Forum Menschenrechte - Germany

VENRO - Verband Entwicklungspolitik und humanitäre Hilfe deutscher Nichtregierungsorganisationen e.V. - Germany

Solidaritätsdienst International e.V. (SODI) - Germany

Adivasi-Koordination in Deutschland e.V. - Germany

ACAT-Deutschland e.V. - Germany

Missionsärztliches Institut Würzburg - Germany

Deutsches Medikamenten-Hilfswerk action medeor e.V. - Germany

Deutsche Kommission Justitia et Pax - Germany

Germanwatch e.V. - Germany

Welthaus Bielefeld e.V. - Germany

Civil Liberties Union for Europe e.V." - Germany

CILD - Italian Civil Liberties Advocacy Coalition - Italy

Dr Andrea Gullotta, Memorial Italia Italy

Antigone - Italy

Front Line Defenders - Ireland

Irish Nurses and Midwives organisation - Ireland

Christian Aid Ireland - Ireland

Transgender Equality Network Ireland - Ireland

Latvian Platform for Development Cooperation - Latvia

Latvia's Association for Family Planning and Sexual Health - Latvia

ASTI (Association de Soutien aux Travailleurs Immigrés) - Luxembourg

Passerell - Luxembourg

ACAT Luxemburg - Luxembourg

Reech eng Hand - Luxembourg

Caritas Luxembourg - Luxembourg

Aidsfonds - Netherlands

Amsterdamse Diakonie - Netherlands

Article 19 - Netherlands

ASKV - Steunpunt Vluchtelingen - Netherlands

Blikopeners - Netherlands

Civicus - Netherlands

Clara Wichmannfonds - Netherlands

Dance4Life - Netherlands

Dutch section of the International Commission of Jurists (NJCM) - Netherlands

Free Press Unlimited - Netherlands

Humanistisch Verbond - Netherlands

Humanity House - Netherlands

IMMO - instituut voor Mensenrechten en Medisch Onderzoek – Netherlands

INLIA - International Network of Local Initiatives with Asylumseekers – Netherlands

Justice and Peace Project - Netherlands

KOMPASS - Netherlands

La Strada - Netherlands

Libereco - Partnership for Human Rights - Netherlands

Milieudefensie – Netherlands

Movies that Matter - Netherlands

Netherlands Helsinki Committee - Netherlands

Foundation Max van der Stoel - Netherlands

NVJ - Nederlandse Vereniging van Journalisten - Netherlands

Oxfam - Netherlands

Partizan Publik - Netherlands

Pax - Netherlands

Power of Art House - Netherlands

Privacy First - Netherlands

Prospector - Netherlands

Stichting LOS - Landelijk Ongedocumenteerden Steunpunt – Netherlands

Stichting Vluchteling – Netherlands

Stichting voor Vluchteling-Studenten - UAF - Netherlands

The Amsterdam Gay Pride - Netherlands

The Hague Peace Projects - Netherlands

Transnational Institute (TNI) - Netherlands

VLot - fonds voor vluchtelingen - Netherlands

VluchtelingenWerk NL - Netherlands

Fundacja im. Stefana Batorego - Poland

Sieć Obywatelska Watchdog Polska - Poland

Projekt: Polska - Poland

Stowarzyszenie przeciw Antysemityzmowi i Ksenofobii Otwarta Rzeczpospolita - Poland

Stowarzyszenie Interwencji Prawnej - Poland

Instytut Spraw Publicznych - Poland

Fundacja ePaństwo - Poland

Panoptykon - Poland

Polskie Towarzystwo Prawa Antydyskryminacyjnego - Poland

Fundacja Pole Dialogu - Poland

Polski Instytut Praw Człowieka I Biznesu - Poland

Stowarzyszenie Willa Decjusza - Poland

Pracownia Badań i Innowacji Społecznych "Stocznia - Poland

Towarzystwo Edukacji Antydyskryminacyjnej - Poland

Fundacja Autonomia - Poland

Stowarzyszenie Klon/Jawor - Poland

Małopolskie Towarzystwo Oświatowe z Nowego Sącza - Poland

Fundacja Ari Ari - Poland

Ogólnopolska Federacja Organizacji Pozarządowych - Poland

Instytut Prawa i Społeczeństwa - Poland

Fundacja Partners Polska – Poland

Helsińska Fundacja Praw Człowieka - Poland

Grupy Zagranica - Poland

The Unit for Social Innovation & Research Shipyard - Poland

INPRIS - Institute for Law and Society - Poland

National Federation of Polish NGOs - Poland

Centre for International Relations (CIR) - Poland

Citizens Network Watchdog Poland - Poland

Institute of Public Affairs - Poland

Association against Anti-Semitism and Xenophobia Open Republic - Poland

Stefan Batory Foundation Poland

Danuta Przywara, President of the Board, Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights Poland

Inițiativa România - Romania

NGOs Federation for Children Romania - Romania

RISE Romania - Romania

Resource Center for Public Participation - CeRe (Romania) - Romania

FONSS (The Federation of Non-Governmental Organisations for Social Services) - Romania

Gabriela Tudor Foundation - Romania

Mediawise Society Association - Romania

The Civil Society Development Foundation - Romania

Expert Forum - Romania

Center for Independent Journalism - Romania

Federatia Organizatiilor Neguvernamentale pentru Copil - Romania

Asociatia One World Romania - Romania

Asociatia Militia Spirituala - Romania

ActiveWatch - Romania

CENTRAS - Romania

Asociatia Pro Democratia - Romania

Agenția Impreuna - Romania

Fundatia Estuar - Romania

Dizabnet - Federatia prestatorilor pentru persoane cu dizabilitati - Romania

The Swedish Organisation for Individual Relief - Romania

Alaturi de Voi Romania - Romania

Moscow Helsinki Group - Russia

Igor Vladimirovich Batov, Chairman of the Council of the Pskov Regional Environmental Rights Human Rights Movement ʺFree Coastʺ, a member of the Public Chamber of the Pskov region - Russia

Andrei Suslov, Center for Citizanship Education and Human Rights, Perm - Russia

Evdokimova Natalia Leonidovna, Human Rights Council of St. Petersburg. - Russia

Lilia Shibanova, member of the Moscow Helsinki Group Russia

Bureau for Regional Outreach Campaigns - BROC Vladivostok, Russia

Pride Kosice - Slovakia

Central European Forum - Slovakia

Human Rights League - Slovakia

Slovak Humanitarian Council - Slovakia

People in Need Slovakia - Slovakia

Via Iuris - Slovakia

Inakosť - Slovakia

Transfuzia - Slovakia

Bi-centrum - Slovakia

EduRoma - Slovakia

Centrum komunitneho organizovania - Centre for Community Organizing - Slovakia

SLOGA, platforma nevladnih organizacij za razvoj, globalno učenje in humanitarno pomoč - Slovenia

Društvo Odnos - Slovenia

Mirovni inštitut - Slovenia

Kulturno-umetniško društvo Mreža - Slovenia

Društvo za uveljavljanje enakosti in pluralnosti Vita Activa - Slovenia

Društvo informacijski center Legebitra - Slovenia

TransAkcija - Slovenia

Society for awareness raising and protection - center of antidiscrimination (OVCA) - Slovenia

Društvo za nenasilno komunikacijo - Association for nonviolent communications - Slovenia

Focus, društvo za sonaraven razvoj - Focus, association for sustainable development - Slovenia

Rights International Spain - Spain

Asociación Katío - Spain

Ecologistas en Acción - Spain

AIETI - Asociacion de Investigacion y Especializacion Sobre Temas Iberoamericanos

APDHE - Spain

ICID - Spain

Comité Monseñor Óscar Romero de Madrid - Spain

Mujeres de Negro contra la Guerra - Madrid - Spain

Acción Verapaz - Spain

Colectivo Ansur - Spain

Calala Fondo de Mujeres - Spain

Global Witness - Spain

Human Rights House Foundation (HRHF) - Switzerland

ACAT-Schweiz Suisse Svizzera - Switzerland

Pylyp Orlyk Institute of Democracy - Ukraine

La Strada - Ukraine

Kharkiv Human Rights Group - Ukraine

Suspilni Ekolohichni Initsiatyvy - Ukraine

Kharkiv Regional Foundation "Public Alternative" - Ukraine

Human Rights Information Centre - Ukraine

Kyiv Educational Centre "Prostir Tolerantnosti" - Ukraine

Human Rights Centre "All Rights" - Ukraine

Ternopil Human Rights Group - Ukraine

Vostok SOS - Ukraine

EHA "Green World" - Ukraine

Adaptatsiynyi Cholovichyi Tsentr - Ukraine

Helsinski Initiative - XXI - Ukraine

Center for Civil Liberties - Ukraine

Ekolohichna Hrupa Pechenihy - Ukraine

Romano radio Chiriklo - Ukraine

Civil Initiative Center - Ukraine

Centre for Applied Human Rights at the University of York - United Kingdom

CIVILIS Derechos Humanos - Venezuela

Acción Solidaria on HIV/aids - Venezuela

Asociación Civil Fuerza, Unión, Justicia, Solidaridad y Paz - Venezuela

Programa de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos - Venezuela

Centro Comunitario de Aprendizaje - Venezuela

Comité de Familiares de Víctimas de los Sucesos de Febrero y Marzo de 1989 - Venezuela

Centro de Justicia y Paz - Venezuela