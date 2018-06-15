Kashmiri newspaper editor Syed Shujaat Bukhari gunned down

This statement was originally published on ipi.media on 15 June 2018.
The International Press Institute (IPI), a global network of editors, media executives and leading journalists for media freedom, today vehemently condemned the killing of editor Syed Shujaat Bukhari by unidentified assailants in Indian-administered Kashmir.
Bukhari, editor-in-chief of the daily Rising Star, was shot dead outside his office by three unidentified men riding a motorbike in Srinagar, the capital of India's Jammu and Kashmir province. One of the two police officers provided to him as personal bodyguards was killed in the attack and another was critically wounded. The Indian government has blamed insurgents based in the province for the killing.
IPI Head of Advocacy Ravi R. Prasad denounced Bukhari's murder.
"The killing of Mr. Bukhari, an upright and bold journalist, is an act of cowardice by elements of society who are unable to tolerate criticism," Prasad said. :Without swift state action, his murder will silence the many brave journalists in Kashmir. The government of India must thoroughly investigate this assassination and bring the killers to justice."
Prasad added that the government of India and the provincial government of Kashmir should not wash their hands of the investigation by blaming "separatist insurgents" for the crime.
"In most conflict-ridden regions law enforcement agencies blame rebel groups for attacks and close the cases without a thorough investigation," he said. "In the case of Mr. Bukhari's killing we call on the authorities to break that pattern and conduct a comprehensive investigation."
Bukhari was a proponent of peace in strife-torn Kashmir, a territory long claimed by both India and Pakistan, and had been previously targeted in 2000. Since then he had been provided with police bodyguards.
So far four journalists have been killed in India this year, according to IPI's Death Watch. IPI is currently examining three other killings involving journalists for possible work-related motives. IPI has called upon the Indian government to expedite the investigation in these cases, too, and arrest those responsible.
