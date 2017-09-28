The right to information around the world

“After the initial optimism during the Euromaidan movement, many journalists have become disillusioned. They are faced with the triple challenge of the war in the Eastern part of the country, the economic crisis and the digitalization of mass media.”
Reporters Without Borders
30 June 2016
The EU has made press freedom imperative in negotiating with candidate countries, but has been accused of failing to take strong action when member states renege on their press freedom commitments.
Committee to Protect Journalists
29 September 2015
In 2014 Cambodian journalists increasingly found themselves in the news, as reporters faced injury and even death for covering the news. 2014 proved the deadliest year for Cambodian journalists since the political turmoil of 1997, with two Cambodian journalists confirmed murdered in relation to their work and a third, foreign journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Cambodian Centre for Independent Media
9 May 2015
This report presents a review of the efficacy and capabilities of the Open Government Partnership or OGP to promote Open Contracting through the National Action Plans of their African member–states.
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
20 April 2015
While media freedom in Spain remains robust and certainly comparable to its European neighbours, at such a critical moment for the Spanish public there is a need to ensure maximum access to the free flow of information.
International Press Institute
31 March 2015
In Dala, PEN Myanmar experienced a rare opportunity to work with a group of 200 or so high school children from the local state secondary school, which stands adjacent to the monastery compound.
PEN International
28 March 2015
As the United Nations reflects on the future of global development and the post-2015 agenda, access to information must be recognised as critical to supporting governments to achieve development goals, and enabling citizens to make informed decisions to improve their own lives. IFLA, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, believes that libraries help guarantee that access.
International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions
9 October 2014
ARTICLE 19
1 October 2014
The goal of this report is to provide African governments, civil society, researchers and other stakeholders with a tool that will guide and support the development and advancement of the right to information in Africa.
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
30 September 2014
This report was submitted by Globe International for the second cycle of Mongolia's UPR (Universal Periodic Review)
Globe International Center
16 September 2014
CCHR has released a Briefing Note on freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia, where laws are almost always drafted in secrecy, without the inclusion of relevant stakeholders.
Cambodian Center for Human Rights
5 August 2014
Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance
3 May 2014
Human Rights Watch
2 April 2014
By their very nature, libraries are poised to become forces for social change and using this exhibit as an example, libraries themselves can show the life of their communities by putting their responses on display to support their involvement in social movements, engage others, and document for the future
International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions
7 March 2014
For the fourth consecutive year, the IPA and PricewaterhouseCoopers have carried out a global survey on the application of VAT on printed books and e-books. It reveals that much progress remains for countries to adopt a non-discriminatory, consistent tax regime for printed and e-books.
International Publishers Association
6 February 2014
Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) is pleased to join the Freedom of Information Advocates Network (FOIAnet) in launching a major global analysis of the development of the right to information (RTI) movement, broken down by region.
Africa Freedom of Information Centre
19 July 2013
The government has enacted unnecessary restrictions on access to information about forest concessions and land claims. Authorities have harassed and intimidated local activists who have been bringing attention to forest sector abuses, and a number of environmentalists and activists have been arrested or prosecuted in recent months over plantation disputes.
Human Rights Watch
16 July 2013
Burma is at a crossroads. The period of transition since 2010 has opened up the space for freedom of expression to an extent unpredicted by even the most optimistic in the country. Yet this space is highly contingent on a number of volatile factors.
Index on Censorship
15 July 2013
Hong Kong Journalists Association
7 July 2013
ARTICLE 19
1 July 2013
This publication is a component of the National Endowment for Democracy, (NED) funded project that has unearthed a dismal level of denial to disclose information in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government in Liberia.
Center for Media Studies & Peace Building
27 June 2013
Active Watch – Media Monitoring Agency
31 May 2013
Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance
28 May 2013