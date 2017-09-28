ISSUES:

The right to information around the world

ARTICLE 19 28 September 2017

ARTICLE 19

This statement was originally published on article19.org on 28 September 2017.

On Right to Know Day 2017, we've looked at the right to information around the world.

Our updated inforgraphics show you where right to know laws are in place, where governments are making commitments to transparency bodies, and where there's still room for progress.

You can also find out about the right to know by region:

The Right to Know in MENA


The Right to Know in Africa


The Right to Know in Europe & Central Asia


The Right to Know in Latin America and the Caribbean



The Right to Know in Asia Pacific

