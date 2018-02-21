The Backstory: A media freedom podcast from WAN-IFRA

This article was originally published on wan-ifra.org .



Welcome to The Backstory, a new podcast series from WAN-IFRA exploring media freedom issues from across the globe.



Each month we will be taking a look at a challenging issue that journalists and media organisations are faced with, exploring how they tackle - and surmount - the obstacles to continue reporting the news.



You can listen to each episode direct from our website, but we do encourage you to subscribe to ensure you don't miss our monthly show. The following links will take you directly to iTunes or Stitcher.



S1E1: Dying to be a journalist

In the first episode of The Backstory, we start with the basics: the threats facing journalists worldwide. Too often, journalists put safety aside to “get” the story; editors don't anticipate the problems that their reporters or their newsrooms can face. How can journalists be prepared? What should editors think about?



