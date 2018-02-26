IFEX 5-minute explainers: Tools for global advocacy

Like many of you, the IFEX network is committed to using every tool at its disposal to make it safer to be a journalist, and to ensure that those who commit crimes against free expression, anywhere in the world, are held to account.



This work needs our very best advocacy efforts. There are several international spaces and mechanisms that civil society can access, both through the UN and regional bodies. But they can feel inaccessible... and sometimes confusing. IFEX offers these explainers to help demystify the processes and make it easier to strategically engage with them.

What you need to know about UNESCO's report on journalists' safety and impunity



The Director General's report on journalists killed in countries around the world since 2006 is a powerful tool – one with the potential to do even more.

What is the UN Plan of Action on the Safety of Journalists and the Issue of Impunity?



The UN Plan of Action on journalists' safety provides an opportunity to join a multi-stakeholder effort to fight impunity for crimes against journalists.

How can UN resolutions make it safer to be a journalist?



Since 2012, eight landmark resolutions have been approved by UN bodies on the issue of the safety of journalists. This guide explains what they are, and how to use them to keep governments accountable.

How does the UN monitor the implementation of its resolutions on journalists' safety?



Learn how the UN checks whether States are putting their international commitments on journalists' safety and the problem of impunity into action, and how civil society can contribute.

A UNESCO human rights tool you might not know about



UNESCO's Committee on Conventions and Recommendations offers a mechanism that any individual or group can use to try to get violations of rights, including the right to freedom of expression, addressed by States – but it's relatively unknown.

