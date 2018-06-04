RightsCon, IFEX, and youth surveillance

When you think of surveillance, what first comes to mind? For many it conjures up images of shadowy spy agencies, Edward Snowden or the vast databases of personal information held by powerful companies like Facebook. When we think of highly surveilled populations, we tend to think of China's ever-expanding surveillance state, or of countries like Turkey and Bahrain which arrest and imprison their own citizens for what they say online.



However, there is one group of people that may not spring immediately to mind, but that constitutes one of the most closely surveilled populations on the planet: children and youth. Young people today are the first generation that has been tracked since birth. Their information has been recorded, shared and sold since their first days, making their right to privacy more of a polite fiction than a lived experience.



The pervasiveness of this surveillance threatens to shape young people's understanding of their ability to express themselves freely and participate in civil society. If the decision-makers of tomorrow grow up in a climate where they feel obliged to self-censor, what impact will that have on the world they'll be shaping?



In July 2017 IFEX published an interview with Veronica Yates, the Director of the Child Rights International Network (CRIN) – a global research, policy and advocacy organisation working for a world where children's rights are recognised, respected and enforced. We decided to help raise awareness of this issue further, in partnership with CRIN, by co-hosting an event at RightsCon, the world's leading conference on human rights in the digital age. This year's RightsCon took place in Toronto, from 16-18 May.



Entitled Youth, Autonomy and Surveillance Culture: A Rights-Based Approach, our session featured the following speakers:



● Our co-host Veronica Yates, from CRIN;

● Jen Persson, from defenddigitalme, a UK campaign for schoolchildren's privacy;

● Kuda Hove, from the Centre for Tech Law and Development, a research institution in Zimbabwe focusing on law and information communication technology;

● Nighat Dad, from the Digital Rights Foundation, a women-led advocacy organisation in Pakistan focusing on ICTs to support human rights, democracy & digital governance;

● Sarah Ingle, from the Youth Internet Governance Forum, which creates opportunities for Canadian youth to engage with issues of internet governance.

IFEX's campaigns and advocacy coordinator Matt Hatfield moderated the session, which was also live-tweeted to a global audience at #YouthSurveillance. Matt started by inviting each of our guest speakers to help frame the dialogue.



Veronica Yates kicked things off with a simple yet powerful point: "Children are human beings today, with human rights today. These are the rights we want to talk about today." Veronica also emphasised that, unlike adults, children often don't have the ability to safeguard themselves from surveillance – they are the most surveilled people on the planet, but the least empowered to do anything about it.



Jen Persson spoke next, and argued that what we often see is over-surveillance of children in the name of protection. Although protection is obviously important, at present it's trumping every other consideration. She warned that if children's human rights are not put first in a world that is increasingly about machine-learning and machine-driven decisions, we will find that those human rights are left behind.



Jen also highlighted how surveillance conducted by schools potentially leaves children with a worrying track record that would follow them throughout their lives, citing as an example children flagged as potential gang members due to surveillance software responding to innocent searches for the phrase "black rhino" - which also happens to be the name of an FBI operation against gangs of drug smugglers in Denver.



After Jen mentioned the collection of biometric data from children in the UK, Nighat Dad raised a laugh when she expressed relief that Pakistan does not yet conduct this level of technological surveillance in schools. However, she warned that the country does have a deeply entrenched level of social surveillance, especially targeted at young women and girls.

#YouthSurveillance is not just a by-product of northern takes on privacy. @nighatdad links the topic to social surveillance in Pakistan – which gender-based violence are too familiar with. #RightsCon — Mariel García-Montes (@faeriedevilish) May 18, 2018

Note: room is packed and audience bubbling up with strong opinions. We need more spaces to talk youth and tech in non-youth convs! Big shoutout to @crinwire @ifex, @nighatdad @theabb, for an insightful and challenging conversation on #youthsurveillance [end of thread] — Mariel García-Montes (@faeriedevilish) May 18, 2018

More on IFEX at RightsCon This event was just one of many sessions the IFEX network was involved with at RightsCon. Over 30 IFEX member organisations attended the conference, with many hosting and participating in discussions on everything from algorithmic transparency, to bringing human rights to cross-border data demands, to information disorders in Latin America, and much more. You can see a list of all the sessions our members took part in here.



RightsCon 2018 was an amazing opportunity to connect in person with our members and with a passionate audience of digital rights activists interested in our work. We're so impressed by all the work put in by conference organisers Access Now, and we're eagerly looking forward to participating in next year's RightsCon in Tunisia.

