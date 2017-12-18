Media company hired by Trump created Kenyan president's "anonymous" attack campaign against rival, investigation finds

The report examines the rise of fraudulent news, defined here as demonstrably false information that is being presented as a factual news report with the intention to deceive the public, and the related erosion of public faith in traditional journalism. The report identifies proposed solutions at the intersection of technology, journalism, and civil society to empower news consumers with better skills and tools to help them process the torrents of information they see online.

The Report examines the progress countries have made since the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals on implementing the commitment to make access to information available to all people in their countries.

Turkey: State of emergency, state of arbitrary After already cracking down on freedom of information in recent years, President Erdoğan has taken advantage of the abortive coup d’état and the state of emergency in effect since 20 July to silence many more of his media critics, not only Gülen movement media and journalists but also, to a lesser extent, Kurdish, secularist and left-wing media. Reporters Without Borders

Facing reality after the Euromaidan: The situation of journalists and media in Ukraine “After the initial optimism during the Euromaidan movement, many journalists have become disillusioned. They are faced with the triple challenge of the war in the Eastern part of the country, the economic crisis and the digitalization of mass media.” Reporters Without Borders

Balancing Act: Press freedom at risk as EU struggles to match action with values The EU has made press freedom imperative in negotiating with candidate countries, but has been accused of failing to take strong action when member states renege on their press freedom commitments. Committee to Protect Journalists

Challenges for independent media in Cambodia in 2014 In 2014 Cambodian journalists increasingly found themselves in the news, as reporters faced injury and even death for covering the news. 2014 proved the deadliest year for Cambodian journalists since the political turmoil of 1997, with two Cambodian journalists confirmed murdered in relation to their work and a third, foreign journalist found dead under suspicious circumstances. Cambodian Centre for Independent Media

OGP in Africa: Opportunities for open contracting and open data This report presents a review of the efficacy and capabilities of the Open Government Partnership or OGP to promote Open Contracting through the National Action Plans of their African member–states. Africa Freedom of Information Centre

The State of Press Freedom in Spain: 2015 While media freedom in Spain remains robust and certainly comparable to its European neighbours, at such a critical moment for the Spanish public there is a need to ensure maximum access to the free flow of information. International Press Institute

A day in Dala with PEN Myanmar In Dala, PEN Myanmar experienced a rare opportunity to work with a group of 200 or so high school children from the local state secondary school, which stands adjacent to the monastery compound. PEN International

Toolkit: Libraries and the UN post-2015 development agenda As the United Nations reflects on the future of global development and the post-2015 agenda, access to information must be recognised as critical to supporting governments to achieve development goals, and enabling citizens to make informed decisions to improve their own lives. IFLA, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions, believes that libraries help guarantee that access. International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions

Free expression, media freedom and 2015 elections in Myanmar ARTICLE 19

State of right to information in Africa: Report 2014 The goal of this report is to provide African governments, civil society, researchers and other stakeholders with a tool that will guide and support the development and advancement of the right to information in Africa. Africa Freedom of Information Centre

Report on free expression - submitted to UN Human Rights Council This report was submitted by Globe International for the second cycle of Mongolia's UPR (Universal Periodic Review) Globe International Center

Freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia CCHR has released a Briefing Note on freedom of information and legislative transparency in Cambodia, where laws are almost always drafted in secrecy, without the inclusion of relevant stakeholders. Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Secrecy and surveillance: The report into the state of press freedom in Australia in 2014 Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance

A living, breathing revolution: How libraries can use 'living archives' to support, engage, and document social movements By their very nature, libraries are poised to become forces for social change and using this exhibit as an example, libraries themselves can show the life of their communities by putting their responses on display to support their involvement in social movements, engage others, and document for the future International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions

VAT/GST/Sales Tax Rate: Global Survey on Books & E-Books - Europe, Latin America and Canada For the fourth consecutive year, the IPA and PricewaterhouseCoopers have carried out a global survey on the application of VAT on printed books and e-books. It reveals that much progress remains for countries to adopt a non-discriminatory, consistent tax regime for printed and e-books. International Publishers Association

Global Right to Information Update: An Analysis by Region Africa Freedom of Information Centre (AFIC) is pleased to join the Freedom of Information Advocates Network (FOIAnet) in launching a major global analysis of the development of the right to information (RTI) movement, broken down by region. Africa Freedom of Information Centre

The Dark Side of Green Growth - Human Rights Impacts of Weak Governance in Indonesia's Forestry Sector The government has enacted unnecessary restrictions on access to information about forest concessions and land claims. Authorities have harassed and intimidated local activists who have been bringing attention to forest sector abuses, and a number of environmentalists and activists have been arrested or prosecuted in recent months over plantation disputes. Human Rights Watch

Burma: Freedom of expression in transition Burma is at a crossroads. The period of transition since 2010 has opened up the space for freedom of expression to an extent unpredicted by even the most optimistic in the country. Yet this space is highly contingent on a number of volatile factors. Index on Censorship

Dark Clouds on the Horizon - Hong Kong's freedom of expression faces new threats Hong Kong Journalists Association

Libya : Protecting freedom of expression and right to access information in new constitution ARTICLE 19

Freedom of Information Demand and Supply Compliance Monitoring: A Pilot Study of Post Enactment Implementation Regime of the Liberian Freedom of Information Act 2010 This publication is a component of the National Endowment for Democracy, (NED) funded project that has unearthed a dismal level of denial to disclose information in Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government in Liberia. Center for Media Studies & Peace Building