Open Letter - 6 month anniversary of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia

This letter was originally published on pen-international.org on 15 April 2018.



The Shame of Valletta 2018, European Capital of Culture



Dear President Juncker

Dear Commissioner Timmermans,

Dear Mr Magnier, Director of Creative Europe,

CC/ Commissioner Vella,



We write to you on the six-month anniversary of the brutal assassination of our colleague, Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta's foremost investigative journalist, to express our profound concern with developments in Malta in the context of the investigation into her assassination, and in particular regarding the behaviour of the management of Valletta 2018, the European Capital of Culture.



The assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia was ordered in direct response to her journalistic work in exposing rampant government corruption at the heart of the EU. Since her death, we have witnessed with horror the repeated and aggressive destruction of the memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia in Valletta, which was created in response to the horrific events. The Maltese authorities have not attempted to protect this memorial. In particular, we are outraged by the comments of Jason Micallef, Chairman of the Valletta 2018 Foundation, and as such the Capital of Culture's official representative in Malta. Since her assassination, Micallef has repeatedly and publically attacked and ridiculed Daphne Caruana Galizia on social media, ordered the removal of banners calling for justice for her death and called for her temporary memorial to be cleared. This is far from appropriate behaviour for an official designated to represent the European Capital of Culture, and in fact serves to further the interests of those trying to prevent an effective and impartial investigation into Caruana Galizia's death.



Creative Europe's mandate is the support and promotion of culture and media in the region. European culture includes the freedom to criticise, satirise and investigate those in power. The role of the Chairman of the European Capital of Culture should be to safeguard this right, not to threaten it. We believe this behaviour completely demeans the role and has profound implications for the integrity of the programme as a whole. There can be no tolerance for the ridiculing of the assassination of a journalist in the heart of the EU, especially from the very authorities entrusted to promote the EU's media and culture. We therefore urge you to immediately investigate these allegations against Jason Micallef. If found to be true, we urge you to call for his resignation and for the appointment of a qualified individual who demonstrates the requisite integrity for this role.



Further to these specific concerns relating to Valletta 2018, we wish to restate our broader fears relating to the ongoing investigation by the Maltese Authorities into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which we believe does not meet the standards of independence, impartiality and effectiveness required under international human rights law. The very same individuals Caruana Galizia was investigating remain in charge of securing justice in her case, despite a judicial challenge in Malta's constitutional court from her family, who has now been completely shut out of the assassination investigation. We therefore welcome the initiative of the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe, which is taking the extraordinary step of sending a special rapporteur to scrutinise the investigation.



It is also of enormous concern to us that, even after her assassination, senior government officials, including the Prime Minister, Joseph Muscat, are insisting on trying thirty-four libel cases against her, which have now been assumed by her family. In addition to these cases, the Prime Minister is taking a further libel case against Caruana Galizia's son, Matthew, himself a Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist. We have reason to believe that these proceedings are in direct reprisal for his mother's work in investigating corruption within the current Maltese government. The Prime Minister is currently compelling Matthew to return to Malta to stand trial, despite independent security experts advising Matthew to remain outside Malta due to substantial threats to his life there.



Whistle-blower Maria Efimova, who was one of Daphne Caruana Galizia's sources on corruption within the disgraced Malta-based Pilatus Bank, is facing extradition to Malta from Greece after a European arrest warrant was issued. We believe the charges against Efimova to be purely political and are deeply concerned about both her safety and the independence of the legal process she would face should she be deported to Malta.



We urge you to take a stand in support of calls for justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and for the protection of journalists in Malta.



We look forward to your response outlining the steps you will now take relating to our concerns.



Sincerely,



Jennifer Clement, President, PEN International

John Ralston Saul, PEN International President Emeritus

Per Wästberg, PEN International President Emeritus

Homero Aridjis, PEN President Emeritus, Former Ambassador of Mexico to UNESCO

Sir Ronald Harwood, PEN International President Emeritus

Georges Emmanuel Clancier, PEN International Vice-Président Emeritus

Ahmet Şık, UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize

Alexander Matthews, PEN South Africa

Alexander McCall Smith, PEN Writers Circle Member

Alexandra Jamieson Barreiro, PEN Argentina

Alice Schwarzer

Alicja Gescinska, Belgium

Anders Heger, PEN International, PEN Norway

Anders Jerichow President Emeritus, Danish PEN

Andréas Becker French PEN

Andrei Kurkov, PEN Ukraine

Andrey Novikov-Lanskoy, PEN Russia

Anne Devlin, PEN International UK/Ireland

Anne Enright, Ireland

Annelies Verbeke, Belgium

Antonio Della Rocca, PEN International, PEN Trieste

Armida Zepeda, PEN San Miguel de Allende

Arnaud Nourry, Hachette Livre, PEN Publishers Circle member

Arthur Golden, PEN Writers Circle member

Arthur Goldstuck, PEN South Africa

Asieh Amini, PEN Norway

Aslı Erdoğan, Turkey

Bart Moeyaert, Belgium

Bashabi Fraser, Trustee, Scottish PEN

Biyú Suárez C., PEN Bolivia

oris Evseev, PEN Russia

Brit Bildøen, PEN Norway

Bruce Cooper, PEN South Africa

Burhan Sönmez, PEN International, PEN Turkey

Burkhard P. Bierschenck, German Speaking Writers Abroad PEN

Can Dündar, Former Editor-in-chief, Cumhuriyet, Turkey

Carl Morten Iversen, PEN Norway

Carles Torner, Executive Director, PEN International

Carlo Gebler, Northern Ireland

Carme Arenas, President of PEN Català

Carole Bloch, PEN South Africa

Carolin Emcke

Caroline Criado Perez Brazil/UK

Caroline Graham, Ireland

Catherine Dunne, Ireland

Celia De Fréine, Ireland

Chloe Aridjis, UK/Mexico

Christa Schuenke, PEN Germany

Christine McKenzie, PEN Melbourne

Ciro Añez, President of PEN Santa Cruz

Claire Kilroy, Ireland

Colm Tóibín, Ireland

Colum McCann, Ireland

Connie Bork, Danish PEN

Daniel Batliner, PEN Liechtenstein

Darren Darker, Irish PEN

Darron Araujo, PEN South Africa

David Lagercrantz, PEN Writers Circle member

David Manderson, Scottish PEN

David Van Reybrouck, PEN Belgium/Dutch Speaking

Dawn Garisch, PEN South Africa

DBC Pierre, UK/Ireland

Declan Meade, Ireland

Dermot Bolger, Ireland

Dina Meza, Presidenta, PEN Honduras

Dr Frankie Asare-Donkoh, President of Ghanaian PEN

Dr Ma Thida, President Emerita of PEN Myanmar, PEN International

Dr. Sascha Feuchert, PEN Germany

E.R.Murray, Ireland

Ebony Riddell-Bamber, PEN International

Éilís Ní Dhuibhne, Irish PEN

Ekaterina Turchaninova, PEN Russia

Elena Chizhova, Director, PEN Saint-Petersburg

Elif Shafak, English PEN, Turkey

Elisabeth Åsbrink, President of Swedish PEN

Elisabeth Eide, PEN Norway

Elisabeth Nordgren, PEN International

Elsa Cross

Emi Kasamatsu, PEN Paraguay

Émile Martel, President Emeritus, PEN Quebec

Emmanuel Pierrat, Président of French PEN

Eric Lax, PEN International

Erik Vlaminck, President of PEN Belgium/Dutch Speaking

Erwin Mortier, Belgium

Eugene Schoulgin, PEN International, PEN Norway

Eva Bonnier, Albert Bonniers Förlag, PEN Publishers Circle Member

Evelyn Conlon, Ireland

Evgeny Popov, President of PEN Russia

Farhad Khoyratty, PEN South Africa

Félix Villeneuve, Quebec PEN

Fiona Graham, Scottish PEN

Folu Agoi, President of PEN Nigeria

Frank Geary, Irish PEN

Frank McGuinness, Ireland

Franziska Sperr, PEN Germany

Gabriel Súnico, PEN Argentina

Gaston Bellemare, PEN Québec

Geert Mak, PEN Writers Circle Member

Gemma Rodríguez, PEN Català

Gert Heidenreich, President Emeritus, PEN Germany

Gioconda Belli, President of PEN Nicaragua

Grainne Tobin, Ireland

Gustavo Adolfo Bracamonte, Presidente of PEN Guatemala

Gustavo Bedrossian, PEN Argentina

Gustavo Bracamonte, PEN Guatemala

Hanan Al Shaykh, PEN Writers Circle Member

Hanan Awwad, President of Palestine PEN

Harald Kollegger, PEN Austria

Hege Newth, PEN Norway

Heinrich Peuckmann, PEN Germany

Helen Caldwell, New Zealand

Helmuth A. Niederle, President of PEN Austria

Henrietta McKervey, Ireland

Herbert Wiesner, German PEN

Horácio Costa, Brazil

Ian McEwan, UK

Ian Rankin, PEN Writers Circle Member

Ifigenija Simonović, Slovene PEN Centre

Ilija Trojanow, PEN Germany

Iman Humaydan, PEN International, PEN Lebanon

Ingeborg Kværne, PEN Norway

Ingeborg Senneset, PEN Norway

Ingrid de Kok, PEN South Africa

Isabelle Rossaert, Vice-President, PEN Belgium/Flanders

Iván Prado, Presidente, PEN Bolivia

J. Anthony Gaughan, President, Irish PEN

Jack Harte, Ireland

Jacques Rousseau, PEN South Africa

Jan Fabre, Antwerp

Jan Tore Noreng

Jane Onstott, PEN San Miguel de Allende

Jarkko Tontti, International Treasurer, PEN International, PEN Finland

Jen Thorpe, PEN South Africa

Jenni Calder, Scottish PEN

Jennifer Barrett, Ireland

Jennifer Egan, President of PEN America

Jens Lohmann, Danish PEN

Joanne Leedom-Ackerman, PEN International Vice-President

Johanne Fronth-Nygren, PEN Norway

Johano Strasser, President Emeritus, PEN Germany

Joke van Leeuwen, President Emeritus, PEN Belgium Flanders

Jorge Ragal, Presidente of PEN Chile

José Antonio Albertini, Presidente of PEN Cuba Writers in Exile

José Gabriel Seisdedos, PEN Argentina

Josef Haslinger, Presidnet Emeritus, PEN Germany

Joseph O'Connor, Ireland

Judyth Hill, President of San Miguel PEN

June Considine, Irish PEN

Jürgen Jankofsky, PEN Germany

Justin Fox, PEN South Africa

Kamila Shamsie, UK

Karen Jennings, South Africa

Kate Ennals, Ireland

Katie Donovan, Ireland

Katja Behrens, PEN Germany

Kätlin Kaldmaa, International Secretary, PEN International, PEN Estonia

Kerrie O'Brien, Ireland

Khadija Ismayilova, UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, PEN Norway

Kjersti Løken Stavrum, PEN Norway

Koen Peeters, Belgium

Kristien Hemmerechts, Belgium

Kristina Quintano, PEN Norway

Lady Joyce Caplan, Scottish PEN

Larissa Avelar, Norway

Laura Waddell, Scottish PEN

Laurens Hueting, PEN International

Lesley Marshall, PEN New Zealand

Lia Mills, Irish PEN

Lieve Joris, Amsterdam

Lina Morselli, PEN Trieste

Lisa Appignanesi, President Emerita, English PEN

Liz McManus, PEN Irish Writers Centre Board

Louise Phillips, Ireland

Lucina Kathmann, PEN International, PEN San Miguel

Luis de la Paz, PEN Cuba Writers in Exile

Luís González Tosar, President of PEN Galicia

Luisa Valenzuela, President of PEN Argentina

Manu Herbstein, PEN South Africa

Marc Reugebrink, Belgium

Marcus Low, PEN South Africa

Margaret Atwood, PEN Writers Circle Member

Margie Orford, PEN International, PEN South Africa

Mari Moen Holsve, PEN Norway

Maria MacManus, Ireland

Marianne Østergaard, Danish PEN

Mario Relich, Secretary, Scottish PEN

Marita Conlon-McKenna, Ireland

Marjan Strojan, PEN International

Markéta Hejkalová, Czech PEN

Martha C Neira, USA

Martin Roper, Republic of Ireland

Martina Devlin, Ireland

Mary Costello, Ireland

Masha Gessen, PEN America

Mathias Ospelt, President of PEN Liechtenstein

Matilde L. Álvarez, PEN Cuba Writers in Exile

Maureen Freely, English PEN

Maureen Isaacson, PEN South Africa

Menna Elfyn, President of Wales PEN Cymru

Mette Newth, PEN Norway

Mia Gallagher, Ireland

Michael Krüger

Michael Morris, PEN South Africa

Michael Schmidt, PEN South Africa

Miguel Gaya, PEN Argentina

Mike Nicol, PEN South Africa

Milagros Socorro, PEN Venezuela

Mille Rode, Danish PEN

Mohammed Sheriff, PEN International, PEN Sierra Leone

Molly Crabapple, US

Mykola Riabchuk, President of PEN Ukraine

Nadezda Azhgikhina, Free Word Association Board Member, Russia

Nayantara Sahgal, India

Neil Gaiman, UK/US

Nguyên Hoàng Bao Viêt, Centre PEN Suisse Romand

Nick Mulgrew, PEN South Africa

Nicky Falkof, PEN South Africa

Nik Williams, Scottish PEN

Nina George, German PEN

Nora Bossong, PEN Germany

Øivind Hånes, PEN Norway

Padraig Hanratty, Irish PEN

Patrick Tudoret, French PEN

Paul Muldoon, PEN America

Paula McGrath, Ireland

Paula Meehan, Ireland

Per Øhrgaard, President of Danish PEN

Peter Terrin, Belgium

Peter Verhelst, Belgium

Petra Morsbach

Philippe Sands, QC, President of English PEN

Polina Kovaleva, PEN America

Prof Peter Greste, former correspondent and UNESCO Chair in Journalism and Communications, University of Queensland

Dr. Carlos Collado Seidel, German PEN

Raffaella Salierno, PEN Català

Ragnhild Aasland Sekne, PEN Norway

Raymond Louw, PEN South Africa

Regula Venske, PEN International, PEN Germany Romana Cacchioli, PEN International Romy Sommer, PEN South Africa Rosemund Handler, South Africa

Roswitha Quadflieg

Sahar Halaimzai, PEN International

Salil Tripathi, PEN International

Salman Rushdie, PEN Writers Circle Member

Sandra Cisneros, USA/México

Sarah Clarke, PEN International

Sean Hardie, Ireland

Sharon Steeber, PEN San Miguel de Allende

Sigrid Bousset, PEN Belgium/ Dutch speaking Simona Škrabec, PEN International

Sjón, President of Icelandic PEN

Sofi Oksanen, PEN Writers Circle Member

Stefan Hertmans, Brussels

Summer Lopez, PEN America

Sylvestre Clancier, PEN International, French PEN

Tanja Kinkel, German PEN

Teresa Salema Cadete, President of PEN Portugal

Tereza Semotamová, Czech PEN

Theo Dorgan, Ireland

Tilman Spengler

Tom Lanoye, Belgium

Tom Sigafoos, Ireland

Uffe Gardel, Danish PEN

Ulla Hahn

Ulrich Schreiber

Ursula Krechel, German PEN

Valerie Bistany, Irish PEN

Vanessa O'Loughlin, Irish PEN

Venla Hiidensalo, President of Finnish PEN

Virgilio Tedín, PEN Argentina

Vonne van der Meer, President of PEN Netherlands

William Nygaard, President of PEN Norway

William Wall, Ireland

Yann Martel, PEN Writers Circle Member

Yewande Omotoso, PEN South Africa

Zakes Mda, PEN South Africa