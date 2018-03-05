Documentary on two decades of media killings in Nepal

This statement was originally published on freedomforum.org.np on 1 March 2018.



First of its kind, Freedom Forum has produced a documentary about the journalists who were killed and disappeared in the two decades from the beginning of the armed conflict, February 1996 to 2016.



The FF study recorded that 24 journalists were killed, while some were disappeared in Nepal during this period.



The documentary prepared with meticulous observation and field visits showcases the story of some of the journalists who were killed and disappeared since 1996. It not only reminds us of the horrible days of the attacks on media, but also brings to light the plight of those waiting for true information about their relatives who are said to be killed, and want to see the culprits behind bars.



FF, as an organization working for freedom of expression, press freedom and journalists' safety, wishes to prod the concerned agencies to address impunity and respect press freedom.



The family of those killed by both sides - the State and rebel forces - are still waiting for justice. The impunity relating to the crimes against journalists is yet to be addressed.



The documentary is produced with the support of a Netherlands-based organization, Free Press Unlimited.



You can watch the documentary here



POSTED IN: Nepal Impunity Attacks