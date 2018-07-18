Bombings in Pakistan ahead of elections kill 170 people

This article was originally published on globalvoices.org on 18 July 2018.



Pakistan is bracing for the general elections on July 25 after a week of bombings targeting political rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces have spread fears of more violence and a thorny power transition.



The attacks have claimed more than 170 lives, including prominent candidates Haroon Bilour and Siraj Raisani, in a campaign that had been thus far peaceful. One attack alone, on July 13 at a rally of the Balochistan Awami Party, killed 129 people and injured dozens. This was the deadliest attack in Pakistan since Taliban shooters killed 141 in an army-run school in Peshawar, in December 2014.



The 208-million strong nation will elect 342 seats at the National Assembly, with the conservative Pakistan Muslim League hoping to secure a majority for a second term. The party was shaken in 2017 after its founder and then Prime Minister was convicted of buying apartments in London by illegally siphoning money from Pakistan, a scandal revealed by the Panama Papers investigation.



The Muslim League is also bound to face fierce competition from the cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (Pakistan Movement for Justice) party.



The recent attacks triggered memories of the 2013 elections, when suicide bombings frequently targeted political rallies, killing more than 200 people, 64 on election day itself. The Pakistani Taliban, who claimed most of the attacks, targeted primarily secular political parties, such as the Pakistan People's Party, the Awami National Party, and the Mohajir Muttahida Quami Movement. The threats of violence prompted the three parties to curtail their public campaign gatherings and resorted to campaigning via social media.



Nevertheless, the 2013 elections resulted in a smooth power transition between the Pakistan People's Party and Nawaz' Pakistan Muslim League. Prior to 2008, no democratic government had completed its five years in office in Pakistan.



Militant violence has also declined in recent years after a military offensive in the North-West, where groups such as Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Islam, al-Qaeda, and the ISIL-Khorasan operate. However, some still manage to launch attacks with help from across the border in Afghanistan.



Timeline of the pre-poll violence

July 3, 2018: An explosion in Razmak city, in the North Waziristan Agency, left 10 seriously injured and many more wounded. They had been attending the inauguration of the campaign headquarters of Malik Aurangzeb Khan, a candidate with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.



July 7, 2018: An explosion at a campaign rally of the far-right party Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (United Council of Action) in the city of Takhti Khel, in the North-West, injured seven people, including the party's leader and contender Malik Sherein. Initial reports revealed that explosives were planted on a motorcycle which exploded near the convoy.



July 10, 2018: A suicide bomber killed the leader of the Awami National Party (ANP), Barrister Haroon Bilour, killed and 19 other people in a small public gathering in the city of Peshawar. Bilour was the son of Bashir Ahmed Bilour, a senior ANP figure who was himself killed in a suicide attack in 2012 at a rally. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the suicide blast.



Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the assassination of Haroon Bilour:





COAS shares grief of Bilour family & ANP on condemnable targeting of Haroon Bilour & victims of heinous terrorist attk.“We are fighting against nexus of inimical forces which aren't willing to absorb a peaceful & stable Pakistan. We remain undeterred & shall IA defeat them” COAS. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) July 11, 2018

#Violence returned to #Pakistan as soon as the #election campaign began. Some say it's an attempt to sabotage the election process. What could the #terrorists possibly have to gain from postponement of election in Pakistan? pic.twitter.com/sgo8nYsZQO — NayaDaur (@nayadaurpk) July 17, 2018