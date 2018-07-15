ISSUES:

Peru: Journalists could face prosecution after exposing judicial corruption

Instituto Prensa y Sociedad 15 July 2018 Also available in: Español

'Democracy without corruption' says a banner during a protest by Peruvians in response to the disclosure of audio recordings revealing corruption, in Lima, 11 July 2018
Carlos Garcia Granthon/Fotoholica Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

On July 12, 2018, the editorial directors of the website IDL-Reporteros and the Panorama program, broadcast on Panamericana Television, were summoned by the Supreme Internal Control Prosecutor, Víctor Raúl Rodríguez, and asked to hand over audio recordings distributed by both media outlets disclosing incidents of judicial corruption - the media outlets were also asked to reveal their sources and the circumstances in which the material was provided to them. The incident occurred in Lima, the capital of Peru.

The notices sent by the Prosecutor's Office instruct the media outlets to hand over their material and the requested information within a period not exceeding three days.

IPYS feels that these notices represent an unacceptable method of intimidation by the Public Prosecutor's Office, an affront to the right to the confidentiality of sources, a guarantee essential for journalistic work which is upheld by the constitution. IPYS warns that Congress as well as some sectors of the Public Prosecutor's Office, are engaging in actions directed against those that provide information in order to benefit corrupt individuals.

IPYS expresses its solidarity with the journalists and remains vigilant in order to uphold an environment which guarantees the freedom to denounce acts of corruption, the development of investigative journalism and the exercise of the right to seek, receive and disseminate information related to corruption.

