StandWithRappler as Philippine government agency revokes license of news website

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has revoked the license of online news group Rappler for allegedly violating the country's laws restricting foreign ownership of the mass media.



The SEC said Rappler received funding from the Omidyar Network which violated constitutional provisions banning foreign control of the media. However, Rappler asserted that investors have no role in the management and editorial board of the company.



But Rappler's bigger problem is not the SEC, but President Rodrigo Duterte — who accused the news group of being “foreign-owned” in July of 2017. It was Duterte's speech that prompted an investigation into the SEC papers of Rappler.



Duterte's tirade against Rappler is ironic considering that his government is pursuing constitutional reforms that would allow foreign ownership and control of the media.



Rappler, which has been critical of the government, described the SEC ruling as a “kill order” and denounced the actions of the Duterte government as “pure and simple harassment.”

What is at stake is the loss of truth telling, of press freedom and democracy itself.

- The Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility

Rappler is not alone in raising the alarm against this unprecedented move to undermine press freedom in the Philippines.



The Center for Media Freedom & Responsibility reminded the public that Rappler's case should concern not only journalists, but all Filipinos, because “what is at stake is the loss of truth telling, of press freedom and democracy itself.”



The Southeast Asian Press Alliance criticized the rush in issuing an order to close down Rappler. “We find ill-will in the SEC order because of its immediate recommendation to close Rappler instead of allowing the organization to address these ownership issues first.”



The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines said that “an assault against journalists is an assault against democracy.”





This is a terrible blow to #pressfreedom not only in the Philippines but anywhere when a tyrannical government can shut down a critical media outlet. https://t.co/vMFJcoENMM @rapplerdotcom — MEAA (@withMEAA) January 16, 2018

in the #Philippines @rapplerdotcom is an essential source of independent & critical journalism. the govt has been trying to shut it down. #SupportRappler https://t.co/9Le8VZUDGy — David Kaye (@davidakaye) January 15, 2018

