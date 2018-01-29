Why wait? Wikipedia & Google accidentally declare Putin winner of future presidential elections

This statement was originally published on advox.globalvoices.org on 16 January 2018. It is republished here under Creative Commons license CC-BY 3.0.



Russia's presidential elections are two months away, and while there are multiple contenders, the expectation is that Vladimir Putin will secure a fourth term handily.



On January 15, 2018 in what looked like an effort to save time or skip the nail-biting drama of counting votes on election night, Google declared Putin the winner of the March 2018 election.



A Russian-language Google search of "elections 2018" resulted in the usual snapshot of the analogous Wikipedia article. Under "winner" there appeared a portrait of Vladimir Putin, as seen here.



This curious error came about thanks to Google's search result technology, which sometimes features information that is intended to help answer the user's query. With searches like this, such information typically comes from either Wikipedia or official state government websites that Google deems to be reliable.



But in this case, the Russian Wikipedia article on the 2018 elections was anything but.



Stanislav Kozlovsky, the director for the Russian department of Wikimedia, Wikipedia's parent company, explained the error in a comment to RBC, a Russian business news website:



Someone added Putin's name to the preamble of the article on the elections, after which the search engine indexed it and reflected the new variant in its results.



Wikipedia is known for its crowd-sourcing model, through which volunteer users can make substantive contributions after completing a vetting process. While they can vary from language to language, all Wikipedia sites have standard procedures in place to prevent inaccuracies like this one. But it appears that these procedures were not followed for the Russian version of the page. Whether the error was intended as a joke, or as a political move, is unknown.



The error was corrected within 20 minutes, but this was more than enough time to spawn some humorous reactions, such as this tongue-in-cheek reference:

Зовите сенатора Пушкова. Американцы через Google вмешались в наши выборы, продвигая выгодного для себя кандидата. pic.twitter.com/IFDbL149g0 — La Russie parle (@Russia_calls) January 14, 2018