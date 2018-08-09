PEN International visits jailed Catalan civil society leaders

Journalists say they will be wary until Moreno fulfills his promises to scale back the Communications Law and scrap the regulator that enforced it.

BCHR analyses how the Bahraini judiciary uses the language of 'anti-terrorism' law to justify suppressing dissent. They also do a comparative study of the relevant local and international anti-terror legislation, and the extent to which Bahrain is in line with international law, international conventions and human rights treaties.

In Egypt you can be detained, interrogated and tried in the same place without leaving or seeing a court.

RSF World Press Freedom Index 2018 Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Shadow Report to Initial National Report (1999-2016) from the State of Eritrea Reporters Without Borders (RSF) accuses the Eritrean government of a complete denial of reality in its first-ever report to the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights and announces that it has submitted an alternative "shadow report" with a much darker assessment of the state of press freedom in Eritrea. Reporters Without Borders (RSF)

Ten-Year Edition: A Decade of Decline The general trend over the past 10 years has been bleak, with an overall negative trajectory for press freedom. The major turning point was the election of Xi Jinping as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China in 2012 and President of China in 2013. International Federation of Journalists (IFJ)

"Kill the Chicken to Scare the Monkeys" Suppression of Free Expression and Assembly in Singapore Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Journalists Not Terrorists: In Cameroon, anti-terror legislation is used to silence critics and suppress dissent In 2014, Cameroon enacted a broad anti-terror law as part of its effort to counter the extremist group Boko Haram, but authorities are using it to arrest and threaten local journalists who report on the militants or unrest in the country’s English-speaking regions. Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ)

The West Africa Internet Rights Monitor: Monitoring Report for April-June 2017 MFWA has identified lack of effective internet-specific legal frameworks, inadequate infrastructure and high cost of data as major challenges in the internet sector in West Africa. Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA)

Monitoring freedom of expression in Mongolia Globe International registered a total of 519 freedom of expression violations in Mongolia Globe International Center

Free Expression Newsletter, April-June 2017: Anti-Press Incidents Decline; Policy Environment Still Regressive According to Freedom Forum, anti-press incidents have declined in Nepal since April 2017 but the policy environment is still regressive. Freedom Forum

"We Don't Have Him": Secret Detentions and Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh Since 2013, law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh have illegally detained scores of opposition activists and held them in secret without producing them before courts, as the law requires. In most cases, those arrested remain in custody for weeks or months before being formally arrested or released. Others however are killed in so-called armed exchanges, and many remain “disappeared.” Human Rights Watch

Defamation and Insult Laws in the OSCE Region: A Comparative Study This study examines the existence of criminal defamation and insult laws in the territory of the 57 participating States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). In doing so, it offers a broad, comparative overview of the compliance of OSCE participating States’ legislation with international standards and best practices in the field of defamation law and freedom of expression. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe

Civil Defamation and Media Freedom in Hungary: Trends and Challenges in Court Practice in Personality Rights Cases READ AND DOWNLOADThis study analyses current trends in civil defamation and privacy cases in Hungary involving the media and summarises key challenges for freedom of the press and expression. Written by Hungarian media lawyer Bea Bodrogi, the study examined 250 court decisions related to civil protection of 'personality rights', an area in Hungarian law that includes defamation, privacy and personal image. International Press Institute

Roads to Reform: The Enduring Work of the Saudi Association for Civil and Political Rights In this report, Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) examines the contributions of ACPRA within the larger context of the movement for civil and political reform in Saudi Arabia. Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain

Freedom in the World 2017 With populist and nationalist forces making significant gains in democratic states, 2016 marked the 11th consecutive year of decline in global freedom. Freedom House

National Mass Communications Policy 2016: A Review Freedom Forum has issued a review of Nepal's National Mass Communications Policy 2016. Among others, FF says the policy fails to articulate constitutional provisions relating to freedom of expression and mass communication. The policy, they said, also seems to promote centralided regulation, instead of self-regulation. Freedom Forum

Vietnam HRW Report: Events of 2016 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in 2016 maintained its control over all public affairs and punished those who challenged its monopoly on power. Authorities restricted basic rights, including freedom of speech, opinion, association, and assembly. All religious groups had to register with the government and operate under surveillance. Bloggers and activists faced daily police harassment and intimidation, and were subject to arbitrary house arrest, restricted movement, and physical assaults. Human Rights Watch

Malaysia HRW Report: Events of 2016 Malaysia's human rights situation continued to deteriorate in 2016, with human rights defenders, activists, political opposition figures, and journalists facing harassment and politically motivated prosecution. Those criticising the administration of Prime Minister Najib Razak or commenting on the government's handling of the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal have been particular targets. Human Rights Watch

India HRW Report: Events of 2016 Authorities continue to use sedition and criminal defamation laws to prosecute citizens who criticise government officials or oppose state policies. In a blow to free speech, the government in 2016 argued before the Supreme Court in favour of retaining criminal penalties for defamation. The court upheld the law. Human Rights Watch

Legal analysis of pre-trial detention of five Cambodian human rights defenders Four senior staff members of the Cambodian Human Rights have been detained in Phnom Penh since April 2016. ￼ Cambodian Center for Human Rights

Turkey: State of emergency, state of arbitrary After already cracking down on freedom of information in recent years, President Erdoğan has taken advantage of the abortive coup d’état and the state of emergency in effect since 20 July to silence many more of his media critics, not only Gülen movement media and journalists but also, to a lesser extent, Kurdish, secularist and left-wing media. Reporters Without Borders

Assessment of media development in Mongolia This publication presents the findings of the media development assessment in Mongolia that began in 2012 to determine the state of the media in the country. The assessment was based on the UNESCO/IPDC Media Development Indicators (MDIs), an internationally recognized analytical tool used to provide detailed overviews of national media landscapes and related media development priorities. Globe International Center

Facing reality after the Euromaidan: The situation of journalists and media in Ukraine “After the initial optimism during the Euromaidan movement, many journalists have become disillusioned. They are faced with the triple challenge of the war in the Eastern part of the country, the economic crisis and the digitalization of mass media.” Reporters Without Borders