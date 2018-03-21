ISSUES:

REGIONS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Sign up for weekly updates

Syrian organisation documents death of 55 media professionals in Eastern Ghouta in past 7 years

Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM) 21 March 2018

A man poses for a photo for the social media campaign #Iamstillalive, to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria, 2 March 2018
A man poses for a photo for the social media campaign #Iamstillalive, to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria, 2 March 2018

Khaled Akasha/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This statement was originally published on scm.bz on 20 March 2018.

​As this week marks the seventh anniversary of the Syrian revolution, the Syrian Center for Journalistic Freedoms of the Syrian Journalists Association (SJA) has published on Sunday March 18, 2018 a special report entitled "Media professionals in besieged Eastern Ghouta are under bombardment after 7 years of the Syrian revolution".

The report documents the total number of violations against media professionals committed in besieged Eastern Ghouta of the Damascus countryside in the last 7 years.

The report includes testimonies from a number of media activists in besieged Eastern Ghouta. They talked about the military campaign launched by the regime on the area where thousands of civilians have been killed and injured. They also talked about the difficulties they face while performing their media work, covering what is going on inside Ghouta.

Click here to view the full report.

Latest Tweet:

Anika Kentish becomes the first female president of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers. Congratulations to… https://t.co/QZq1Xhm5Nq