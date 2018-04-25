100,000 signatures called for to free imprisoned teacher Ayşe Çelik

IFEX is inviting supporters of freedom of expression to join a call for 100,000 signatures for the freedom of Turkish teacher Ayşe Çelik, recently imprisoned with her 6 month old child. The petition is hosted in Turkish, but an English language translation of the full text is attached below.



Ms. Ayşe Çelik, an unemployed teacher from Diyarbakir, called in to popular TV entertainment show, "BEYAZ SHOW " by telephone on January 8, 2016.

Are you aware of what's going on in the Southeast Turkey? Unborn children, mothers, people are being killed here… the things happening here are not reflected on TV screens or on the media. Don't be silent… see, hear and lend a hand to us. It's a pity, don't let those people, those children die; don't let the mothers cry anymore.

Ayşe Çelik, speaking on Beyaz Show

Following a social media campaign by pro-government media outlets against Ms. Çelik, a case was opened against her for "making terrorist organisation propaganda." The show host Beyaz was also targeted, fined 900 thousand lira, and forced to publicly apologize for not stopping Ms. Çelik's speech.



IFEX called for these charges against Ms. Çelik to be dropped, and IFEX members protested the charges against her at embassies worldwide in 2016. The protests were in support of the "We are all teacher Ayşe" campaign, a solidarity movement in which Turkish citizens 'co-signed' Ayşe's statement, calling themselves 'accomplices'.



After several court hearings the verdict was delivered on April 26, 2017. The court sentenced Ayşe Çelik to imprisonment of 15 months due to article 7/2 of the Anti-Terror Law. The court acquitted the civil disobedients, ruling that they had "no intention to commit a crime". The verdict was approved by the Istanbul Regional Court, and her appeal to the Constitutional Court was rejected. Her case will now be appealed to the European Court of Human Rights.



A few days prior to her imprisonment, her supporters started a signature campaign at change.org titled "Teacher Ayşe and her baby Deran are in prison - But the Constitutional Court can still stop it." The campaign has reached up to 18.500 signatures in a very short time, and is hoping to gather 100,000 signatures.



Below is the full text of the petition:



Teacher Ayşe was tried at Bakırköy No.2 Heavy Penal Court because of the sentence she said "Do not let children die, do not let mothers cry", during Beyaz Show entertainment program; together with 38 people who shared her crime (!?) repeating the same sentence. While others were acquitted, Ayşe Çelik was sentenced to 15 months of imprisonment. The tragedy is that she was sentenced not due to what she said, but what she did not say! The accusation was "Not mentioning the truth which was well known by all".



Appeal Court approved the decision. Her Appeal to the Constitutional Court remains unanswered. Ayşe went to prison together with her baby Deran on April 20, 2018. At the moment, there is only one authority to stop the situation: Constitutional Court can make a precaution decision.



We need 85.000 more signatures. Come on, be one of them and contribute to receive 2nd, 3rd, 4th, … … 84.999, 85.000th participations.



(The text was updated on April 22, when we had almost 15.000 signatures. Now we have 18.5000 signatures, on April 25)