A permanent state of emergency by any name is no substitute for respecting human rights

We the undersigned organizations call on Turkey's government to follow through on its promise to end the state of emergency by withdrawing recently passed legislation that replicates many of the state of emergency's special provisions.



The adoption of rights-restricting laws that closely mirror those in force during the state of emergency makes a mockery of the government's claim to have ended the state of emergency; if anything, it seems to be making the state of emergency more permanent.



Many of the new provisions continue to violate universally recognized human rights, including those to freedoms of thought, expression, peaceful demonstration and assembly.



Amongst the new legislation we believe violate fundamental rights and must be repealed, we would highlight:



The extension of detention without charge to up to 12 days via amendment of Turkey's Anti-Terrorism law;



The granting of the authority to ban individuals from passage between and within provinces to provincial governors, and to forbid public assemblies at their discretion;



The renewal of arbitrary authority to dismiss individuals from academic, public and judicial service, and authority to confiscate the passports of those dismissed;



The relaxation of judicial review of the cases of individuals in pre-trial detention, from requiring in-person or video presentation of the detainee in court every 30 days, to requiring visual review only every 90 days.

These provisions harm and restrict the rights of individuals who are not genuine security threats to Turkey's government or citizens, but who are critical of government policies or defending human rights- at a time when reconciliation would help to restore prosperity.We must emphasize that the concerns of neither Turkish citizens nor the international community will be addressed by simply changing the laws under which rights violations are rationalized. If Turkey's government wishes to be recognized as a responsible state that upholds human rights, it must commit to ending the specific practices and policies that violate those rights.Signed, Initiative for Freedom of Expression - Turkey

Articolo 21

Association of European Journalists

European Centre for Press and Media Freedom

European Federation of Journalists

Fair Trials

Frontline Defenders

German PEN

Italian Press Federation

Global Editors Network

Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES)