This statement was originally published on pen.org on 12 October 2017.
Warning that the spread of "fake news: is reaching a crisis point, Faking News: Fraudulent News and the Fight for Truth evaluates the array of strategies that Facebook, Google, Twitter, newsrooms, and civil society are undertaking to address the problem, stressing solutions that empower news consumers while vigilantly avoiding new infringements on free speech.
Faking News rates the range of fact-checking, algorithmic, educational, and standards-based approaches being taken to counter the proliferation of fake news and sounds a warning bell for tactics that risk suppressing controversial speech, such as giving government new powers to regulate or calling on social media companies to block specific content entirely. Arguing that Facebook, Google, and Twitter - which are many Americans' primary channels for news consumption - must play a critical and transparent role in curbing the spread of false news, the report spells out a series of specific strategies that center on empowering news consumers with access to fact-checking initiatives and news literacy programs. The "News Consumers Bill of Rights and Responsibilities" outlines what consumers should expect from the outlets and social media platforms that convey news and how they can protect themselves and others. The report also includes an executive summary that outlines the report's key findings.
Faking news: Fraudulent news and the fight for truth
