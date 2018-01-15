Deteriorating press freedom in US sparks visit by six international groups



A sea-change

US journalists faced challenges before last year's change in administration, but the inauguration of President Trump marked a sea-change. Journalists are facing an unprecedented and unrelenting crackdown, most visible when they attempt to report on people exercising their right to protest.



As international freedom of expression organisations, we are well-versed in calling attention to these conditions in countries where dictators have held court for decades, but the global threat takes on a new dimension when we are having to raise the alarm about such tactics employed by an established and influential democracy like the US.

Members of IFEX know from experience that efforts to control, degrade and disable the free press will always be met with great gestures of solidarity and resistance, and it will be no different in the U.S.

- Annie Game, IFEX Executive Director

What happens in the US affects us all. Our freedom to know, to criticize and to question those who hold power over us is reliant on the free flow of pluralistic and independent information. In our ever-smaller world, some domestic policies can be felt as keenly abroad as at home. The Trump trend of anger at the press is not just fodder for TV satire. It must be checked. We must all advocate for a flourishing plural and independent media landscape for the US and the world.



IFEX members routinely participate in missions to countries of concern for press freedom. The goal of this mission is to draw attention to the deterioration of press freedom in the US, as well as to promote solidarity among the global journalism community and their colleagues in the US.



