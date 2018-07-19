Zimbabwe Elections Watch – An IFEX Diary



18 July, 2018 6:00 pm CAT (Central Africa Time)

It's just after 7pm. It's a chilly evening in Harare, and the foremost thought on my mind is how to keep warm. Piping hot coffee and a hot water bottle are just not doing it.



I'm sitting down to write my first blog entry, to share my reading of some of the events and some of the conversations we're having here in Zimbabwe in the days leading up to the country's election on 30 July.



As in any country, elections are inseparable from issues like the right to freedom of expression and information. Voters need access to information in order to make informed choices. Candidates need to feel safe to express themselves. And the media need to be able to report, freely and without fear. In previous elections we fought hard for these rights. It's slightly different this time around. There have been changes, and of course we would like to see more changes. A discussion for another day.



For this first post, though, I'll just focus on setting the scene – give a snapshot of where we are at, how we got here, and some of the main questions we are grappling with now. I hope to help bring some clarity as events continue to unfold in the coming days and weeks.



Admittedly, lately many of us have been more focused on World Cup soccer than the upcoming elections. It was a fleeting and exciting diversion, but that interlude has been replaced with uncertainty and confusion.



We are grappling with difficult choices. With 10 days and 14 hours left to go before we vote, the uncertainty is growing. This has less to do with having to select from the 55 contending political parties or the 23 aspiring presidential candidates, and more to do with what they are offering.



Putting aside for now all the flaws related to the elections – the key and critical question we are asking ourselves and each other, is: who do we vote for?



The more we look or question, the more we find the contenders wanting. Providing thoughtful insight, a friend explained that the opening up of the political playing field to new entrants has in fact underscored these deficiencies. The more the candidates speak up and speak out, the more discerning we voters are becoming. We are measuring their promises against the potential of turning words into actions.



Of course, there are those who are already decided.



Depending on who you are or where you are in the sphere of influence, there is more or less certainty. As people move away from the sphere of power and influence, the indecision grows. Their expectations and demands are higher.



The ruling elites and those close to them, or those expecting to benefit economically from them – they know. With unquestioning loyalty, their allegiance is committed to the current ruling party – Zanu PF. Many of those who are placed within the inner circle of opposition parties have also remained steadfast in their allegiance. And it goes without saying that the card-carrying members of all the different parties know exactly where they are placing their X on the ballot papers.



But the majority of activists, based in urban centres and rural communities, who fought hard to establish the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), have had to decide which side of a split they are supporting.



Those who had committed to the MDC when it was first established, mostly because it offered an alternative to former president Robert Mugabe, are bereft. Many have joined the growing numbers of the undecided. Their uncertainty is in direct response to infighting within the MDC. This intra-party wrangling and fragmentation over the years has left people feeling betrayed. The split into the MDC Alliance, led by Nelson Chamisa, and the MDC-T, led by former deputy president of the party Thokozani Khupe, has spilled over into the courts as both sides claim ownership of the party name. This break-up splits the opposition vote even further.



Finally, there is a huge portion of Zimbabwe's society who don't fall into any of these groups. They want change – not in the form of a particular party – but in the form of real economic and social transformation, and they are willing to support anyone who can bring about that revolution.



They are hoping, praying for a proper makeover. A return to normal. A return to functional and functioning. People who want to wake up to clean and safe water when the taps are turned on. A constant supply of power without the threat of unexpected and sudden power cuts. Even though he is still too young to actually participate, my seven-year-old nephew echoes the sentiment of many when he says he will not vote until we have smooth roads.



The potential is here. Dedicated professionals in the field of healthcare, education, business, the sciences and the creative sector want to stay. So many friends who became economic refugees living in countries far and wide are looking to come back. They are coming home to vote, but have no idea how they can translate their ballot box decision into their desired dreams.



There are so many dreams, but I'd say that at the very top of the list is a yearning for an end to corruption and a fervent hope that these diverted resources can be rerouted into improving infrastructure. Across all discussion platforms – offline and online - this is an undisputed aspiration.



So this is my brief introduction. In the coming days I'll be adding more posts, to share new developments, initiatives, reactions and opinions, and continue to paint this picture of how the climate for freedom of expression is both affecting, and being affected by, these critical elections.



