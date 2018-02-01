Chair of Amnesty Turkey released then rearrested

This statement was originally published on platform24.org on 1 February 2018.



Taner Kılıç, the chair of Amnesty Turkey, was released pending trial on January 31, 2018 at the end of the third hearing of a case in which he is on trial alongside 10 human rights defenders on "terrorism" charges, only to be sent back to prison, after the prosecutor objected to his release.



On January 31, the 35th High Criminal Court of Istanbul initially ruled for the release of Kılıç, imposing an overseas travel ban on him. As Kılıç was about to be released from prison later that day, the prosecutor objected to the decision, which was rejected by the trial court. The prosecutor then filed an objection to the next court of first instance, the 36th High Criminal Court of Istanbul, which accepted the objection and issued an arrest warrant against Kılıç.



Kılıç was then taken from the Aliağa Prison in Izmir, where he had been in pretrial detention since June 2017, and brought to the Aliağa Police Station, where he remained in custody until he appeared before the trial court that had released him the previous day for yet another hearing the next morning via the courtroom video-conferencing system SEGBİS.



During the February 1 hearing, the prosecutor once again requested that Kılıç be remanded in detention. In his statement before the 35th High Criminal Court, Kılıç said that there have been no changes to the case file, and requested the trial court insist on its previous ruling. The court then ruled for the imprisonment of Kılıç, saying the 36th High Criminal Court's decision is binding.



Kılıç remains as the only imprisoned defendant in the Büyükada case, where he stands trial alongside 10 human rights defenders who were arrested during a meeting held in a hotel on Istanbul's Büyükada on July 5, 2017. Kılıç had been arrested a month before as part of a separate investigation; the two cases were subsequently merged.



The indictment seeks up to 15 years in prison for Kılıç on charges of "membership in a terrorist organization" and up to 10 years in prison for the other defendants on "aiding a terrorist organization" charges.



At the January 31 hearing, followed at the courtroom by P24, seven rights defenders were in attendance and Kılıç made his defense statement via SEGBİS.



The manager of the hotel on Büyükada where the meeting was held, Mesut Savucu, testified as a witness at Wednesday's session, saying they received no information as to a "secret meeting" and that the hotel's personnel went in and out of the hotel's convention room during the July 5, 2017 gathering. He also told the court that those who attended the meeting used the premises, including the swimming pool, just like regular hotel guests. Savucu also added that none of the attendants of the meeting refrained from presenting their IDs to the hotel during registration.



He added that there were no hidden sections in the hotel, and that the walls of the convention room where the meeting was held was glass in its entirety.



A secret witness who was expected to testify during the hearing was not present before the court.



An interpreter, who also testified as a witness in the hearing, said he did not hear any political conversation during the meeting, and that he did not witness the drawing of a map of Turkey.



Kılıç, speaking following witness accounts, said in his statement that he was on an as yet unannounced list of ByLock victims, people who were wrongfully accused of having downloaded an encrypted mobile messaging application that authorities say was used by the Fethullah Gülen movement to communicate. The ByLock claim is the main allegation presented by the authorities linking Kılıç to the Gülen movement.



Kılıç and his lawyers stated that an inquiry into the ByLock issue had been pending for the past eight months, adding that Kılıç's continued detention based on that accusation was unlawful.



The prosecutor then requested the continuation of Kılıç's pretrial detention on grounds of "strong suspicion of crime." Kılıç's lawyers requested his release on judicial control terms, stating that the defendant's passport had already been seized and he posed no flight risk.



In its interim decision issued at the end of the hearing, the 35th High Criminal Court of Istanbul ruled for the release of Kılıç, and the exemption of 10 rights defenders from future hearings. The court also adjourned the trial to June 21, 2018.



Mehmet Baransu begins defense statement in "Taraf" trial

The seventh hearing in a court case against former journalists of the Taraf daily on the publication of documents called "Egemen war plan" was held on January 31 at the 13th High Criminal Court of Istanbul.



P24 followed the hearing at the courtroom as former Taraf reporter Mehmet Baransu, the only imprisoned defendant in the case, who has been in pretrial detention since the beginning of the investigation in March 2015, began presenting his defense statement more than one-and-half years after the first hearing in the trial.



Baransu first requested the disqualification of judges overseeing the case, arguing that it was the same panel of judges who rejected the implementation of the Constitutional Court's January 11 judgment concerning the individual application of imprisoned journalist Şahin Alpay on grounds that his detention constituted a violation of his rights. "How can I believe that a panel that has refused to implement the ruling of the Constitutional Court is impartial and independent?" said Baransu, noting that 11 judges had been changed since the start of the trial. Baransu stressed that during the previous hearing the panel wasn't even aware that he had yet to present his defense statement. His request was however rejected by the court, which argued that the decision on the Constitutional Court and his case were "unrelated."



During his four-hour long statement, Baransu was only able to complete a portion of his defense. Accusations that he gained recognition with his disclosure of military coup plans Ergenekon and Balyoz (Sledgehammer) are false, Baransu said, explaining that he has actively been pursuing journalism as a career since 1997.



I will only be able to say that something has changed in this country the day you decide to release me," Baransu told the court.



The court adjourned the trial, setting May 2-4, 2018 as the date of the next hearing in order for Baransu to complete his defense statement over three days.



Baransu faces between 35 and 75 years in prison for "Possession of documents classified as state secret," "Exposing classified information crucial to state security and interests" and "Damaging, procuring or stealing documents concerning the security of the state or using said documents outside their intended purpose." The documents in question, titled the Egemen War Plan, concern outdated war plans against Greece.



Journalists and former Taraf executives Ahmet Altan, Yasemin Çongar and Yıldıray Oğur face a possible jail term of up to 52 years and 6 months on the same charges in the case. Baransu and Tuncay Opçin, another defendant in the case who remains at large, each face a prison term of up to 75 years on additional charges of "leading a terrorist organization."



"Özgürlükçü Demokrasi" employee sent to prison

Barış Ceyhan, an employee of the Özgürlükçü Demokrasi newspaper, was imprisoned pending trial on January 31 in Ankara. Ceyhan had been taken into custody due to an arrest warrant against him on account of his social media posts critical of the Turkish military's ongoing operation on the Syrian town of Afrin.



Ceyhan was charged with "conducting propaganda for a terrorist organization" and "inciting public hatred and animosity." After giving his statement to the prosecutor, Ceyhan was sent to a criminal judgeship of peace with a request for his imprisonment. The night court arrested Ceyhan and sent him to the Sincan Prison in Ankara.



Another Özgürlükçü Demokrasi employee who was sought along with Ceyhan, Hüseyin Gökdemir, was released under judicial control terms.



Dozens of people have been detained and over 30 were imprisoned pending trial over social media posts on Turkey's military campaign on Afrin, which was launched on January 20.



Following Ceyhan's imprisonment, the number of imprisoned journalists in Turkey reached 156. The full list of journalists in prison can be seen here.



Academic Gözaydın acquitted in "terrorism" trial

Professor İştar Gözaydın was acquitted on January 31 of "membership in a terrorist organization [FETÖ/PDY]" charges in the final hearing of her trial at the 27th High Criminal Court of Istanbul.



Gözaydın, a prominent scholar specializing on state and religion studies, had spent three months in pretrial detention from December 2016 to March 2017, when she was released pending trial.



During the hearing, followed in the courtroom by P24, the court rejected the prosecutor's request to convict Gözaydın for "aiding a terrorist organization knowingly and willingly without being its member," ruling for her acquittal.



During her defense statement, Gözaydın rejected that her appearance on a television program aired on Can Erzincan TV, a private TV broadcaster shuttered by an emergency decree over alleged links with the Fethullah Gülen movement, could be considered as criminal. "I attended the program as an academic and jurist. I never had any affinity with any organization during my entire life," she said. Gözaydın, who was suspended from her position as the head of the Sociology Department at the shuttered Gediz University, asked to be acquitted. "I want this nightmare to come to an end," she said.



Gözaydın was suspended on July 21, 2016, two days after the declaration of a state of emergency for her social media posts condemning the death penalty and violence. The following day, the university where she had been teaching was shut down by a statutory decree. She was detained on December 20, 2016 and released on March 30, 2016, days after hundreds of academics signed a petition calling for her release.



Journalists in prison

Some 156 journalists and media workers are in prison across Turkey as of February 1, 2018. The list is as follows:



1 Abdulkadir Turay, DİHA reporter

2 Abdullah Kaya, DİHA

3 Abdullah Kılıç, Habertürk

4 Abdullah Özyurt, Zaman reporter

5 Abdulvahap İş (Freelance journalist)

6 Ahmet Altan

7 Ahmet Feyzullah Özyurt

8 Ahmet Memiş, Gazeteci, Haberdar news website

9 Ahmet Metin Sekizkardeş, Zaman journalist

10 Ahmet Şık, Cumhuriyet reporter

11 Ahmet Turan Alkan, Zaman

12 Ahmet Yavaş, TRT (Erzurum)

13 Akın Atalay, Pres. of Cumhuriyet Foundation Executive Board

14 Alaattin Güner, Cihan media director

15 Ali Ahmet Böken, TRT News coordinator

16 Ali Aşikar – Azadiya Welat

17 Ali Babür Boysal, Zaman page designer

18 Ali Bulaç, former Zaman columnist

19 Ali Ünal, Zaman columnist

20 Ali Yüce, TRT Radio broadcasts chief

21 Arafat Dayan, Demokratik Ulus

22 Aslı Ceren Aslan, Özgür Gelecek

23 Ayhan Demir, Çaldıran News Agency

24 Ayşe Nazlı Ilıcak

25 Ayşenur Parıldak, Zaman, Haberdar

26 Aytekin Gezici, journalist/writer

27 Aziz İstegün, Diyarbakır Zaman representative

28 Barış Ceyhan, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi employee

29 Bayram Kaya, Zaman reporter

30 Behram Kılıç

31 Beytullah Özdemir, Zaman Düzce bureau chief

32 Burak Ekici, Birgün

33 Burçin Dokgöz, former Zaman and Çorum reporter

34 Cemal Azmi Kalyoncu, Journalists and Writers' Foundation

35 Ceren Taşkın, Hatay'ın Sesi

36 Cuma Kaya, Zaman

37 Cuma Ulus, Millet newspaper's publications coordinator

38 Cüneyt Seza Özkan, Samanyolu TV

39 Çağdaş Erdoğan, Photojournalist

40 Deniz Yücel, Die Welt

41 Emin Demir, Freelancer

42 Emre Soncan, Zaman defense reporter

43 Ercan Gün, Fox TV

44 Erdal Süsem, Eylül magazine editor

45 Erdal Şen, former Meydan managing editor

46 Erdoğan Alayamut, Dihaber reporter

47 Erol Yüksel (TRT News Department vice president))

48 Erol Zavar, Odak magazine, owner and newsroom director

49 Fahrettin Kılıç, Özgür Toplum

50 Faruk Akkan, Cihan news agency

51 Ferhat Çiftçi, Azadiya Welat Gaziantep bureau chief

52 Fevzi Yazıcı

53 Gökçe Fırat Çulhaoğlu, Türksolu columnist

54 Gurbet Çakar, Hevi women's magazine

55 Gültekin Avcı

56 Habip Güler, Zaman reporter

57 Hakan Aksel, TRT producer-director

58 Hakan Ergün, Azadiya Welat and Özgür Gündem distributor

59 Hakan Taşdelen

60 Halil İbrahim Mert, TRT (Erzurum)

61 Hamit Dilbahar, Azadiya Welat columnist

62 Hamza Günerigök, TRT

63 Hanım Büşra Erdal, Zaman reporter and columnist

64 Hasan Duman, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi distributor

65 Hatice Duman, Atılım newspaper's owner and managing editor

66 Havva Cuştan, ETHA reporter

67 Hayati Yıldız, Azadiya Welat

68 Haydar Ergül, Demokratik Modernite editor

69 Hidayet Karaca, Samanyolu Media Group President

70 Hüseyin Aydın, Cihan reporter

71 Hüseyin Turan, Zaman columnist

72 İbrahim Balta, Zaman business editor

73 İbrahim Kareyeğen, responsible editor for Zaman

74 İdris Okur, Cihan New Agency Çorum reporter

75 İdris Sayılgan, DİHA

76 İdris Yılmaz

77 İshak Karakaş, Hakın Nabzı editor in chief

78 İsmail Efe, local press advisor in İzmir

79 İsmail Ersan, Anatolia news agency

80 İsminaz Temel, ETHA editor

81 Kamuran Sunbat, DİHA Çukurova reporter (formerly)

82 Kemal Demir, TV 10

83 Kemal Özer, Evrensel

84 Kenan Karavil, Radyo Dünya editor-in-chief

85 Mehmet Ali Ay

86 Mehmet Altan

87 Mehmet Baransu, Taraf columnist/reporter

88 Mehmet Dener, Şanlıurfa.com editor-in-chief

89 Mehmet Güleş, DİHA

90 Mehmet Gündem

91 Mehmet Kuru, Zaman Eskişehir reporter

92 Mehmet Özdemir, Zaman columnist

93 Meltem Oktay, DİHA reporter

94 Mikail Barut, Özgür Halk former editor

95 Miktat Algül, Mezitli FM General Publications Coordinator

96 Mizgin Çay – Radyo Karacadağ

97 Muhammet Taşçılar, Şanlıurfa.com editor-in-chief

98 Muhsin Pilgir, Zaman and Cihan news agency

99 Murat Avcıoğlu, Zaman

100 Murat Çapan, Nokta

101 Murat Dağdeviren (Demokrat Gebze owner)

102 Murat Sabuncu, Editor-in- Chief

103 Mustafa Erkan Acar, Bugün news editor,

104 Mustafa Gök, Ankara bureau chief for Ekmek ve Adalet magazine

105 Mustafa Ünal, Zaman

106 Mutlu Çölgeçen, Millet, newsroom coordinator

107 Mutlu Özay, Cihan reporter

108 Mümtazer Türköne, Zaman columnist

109 Nadir Yücel, Çorum Yıldız (local) Editor-in-Chief

110 Nedim Türfent,DİHA

111 Nizamettin İzgi (Batman Newspaper's owner)

112 Nuh Gönültaş

113 Nur Ener, Yeni Asya

114 Nuri Durna, TRT

115 Nuri Yeşil, Azadiya Welat Dersim bureau chief

116 Nurullah Kaya, G.antep Zaman representative

117 Oğuz Usluer, Habertürk former broadcasts coordinator

118 Osman Yakut, Zaman Antalya

119 Ömer Oruç, Cihan newspaper

120 Özcan Keser (TRT reporter)

121 Rabia Özkaya, Özgür Halk

122 Ramazan Alkan, Yeni Akit reporter

123 Resul Cengiz, Denizli reporter with Zaman

124 Sadık Demir – Radyo Karacadağ

125 Sait Gürka Tuzlu, Cihan reporter

126 Salih Erbekler – Radyo Karacadağ

127 Sami Tunca, Mücadele Birliği magazine Managing Editor

128 Seda Taşkın, Mesopotamia News Agency reporter

129 Semiha Mete, Özgürlükçü Demokrasi reporter and distributor

130 Serhat Şeftali, Zaman regional bureau chief for the Med region

131 Serkan Aydemir, Bitlis Aktüel reporter

132 Seyid Kılıç, TRT News

133 Seyithan Akyüz, Azadiya Welat Adana bureau chief

134 Şahabettin Demir, DİHA reporter

135 Şahin Alpay, Zaman columnist

136 Şeref Yılmaz, Irmak TV

137 Şerife Oruç, DİHA reporter

138 Tahsin Kürklü, Zaman – head of Logistics Department

139 Togay Okay, Özgür Gelecek

140 Tuncer Çetinkaya, Zaman Antalya

141 Turgut Usul, TRT reporter

142 Ufuk Şanlı, former Vatan columnist

143 Ünal Tanık, Rota Haber editor-in-chief

144 Vahit Yazgan, İzmir Zaman bureau chief

145 Veli Büyükşahin, TV10 executive

146 Veli Haydar Güleç, TV10 executive

147 Yakup Çetin, Zaman reporter

148 Yakup Şimşek, Zaman, marketing director

149 Yalçın Güler, TRT (Erzurum)

150 Yasir Kaya, Fenerbahçe TV, formerly

151 Yener Dönmez, Habervaktim news website

152 Yetkin Yıldız, Aktif Haber website editor

153 Yılmaz Kahraman, Özgür Halk editor

154 Zafer Özsoy

155 Zehra Doğan, Jinha

156 Ziya Ataman, DİHA reporter



For a full list of all the imprisoned journalists in Turkey, visit this spreadsheet. Lists of all of the foundations and associations as well as media outlets shut down can also be found at the same link, although on different tabs of the same spreadsheet.